Psychology Training Eligibility

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS FOR ALL PROGRAMS

U.S. citizenship. VA is unable to consider applications from anyone who is not currently a U.S. citizen. Verification of citizenship is required following selection. All interns and fellows must complete a Certification of Citizenship in the United States prior to beginning VA training. A male applicant born after 12/31/1959 must have registered for the draft by age 26 to be eligible for any US government employment, including selection as a paid VA trainee. Male applicants must sign a pre-appointment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration before they can be processed into a training program. Exceptions can be granted only by the US Office of Personnel Management; exceptions are very rarely granted. Interns and Fellows are subject to fingerprinting and background checks. Match result and selection decisions are contingent on passing these screens. VA conducts drug screening exams on randomly selected personnel as well as new employees. Interns and Fellows are not required to be tested prior to beginning work, but once on staff they are subject to random selection for testing as are other employees.

ADDITIONAL ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA FOR INTERNSHIP

Internship applicants also must meet these criteria to be considered for any VA Psychology Internship Program::

Doctoral student in good standing at an APA, CPA, or PCSAS-accredited graduate program in Clinical or Counseling Psychology. Persons with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA criteria for respecialization training in Clinical or Counseling Psychology are also eligible. Approved for internship status by graduate program training director.

ADDITIONAL ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA POSTDOCTORAL RESIDENCY

Postdoctoral residency applicants also must meet the following criteria to be considered for any VA Psychology Postdoctoral Program:

Have received a Doctorate from an APA, CPA, or PCSAS-accredited graduate program in Clinical or Counseling Psychology. Persons with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA criteria for respecialization training in Clinical or Counseling Psychology are also eligible. Have completed an internship program accredited by the APA Commission on Accreditation or have completed a VA-sponsored internship.

ELIGIBILITY FOR VA EMPLOYMENT

To be eligible for employment as a VA Psychologist, a person must be a U.S. citizen and must have completed an APA-accredited graduate program in Clinical or Counseling psychology AND must have completed an APA-accredited internship in Psychology, with the emphasis area of the degree consistent with the assignment for which the applicant is to be employed. The only exception is for those who complete a new VA internship that is not yet accredited.