Psychology Training

Internship Program

The predoctoral internship at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit, Michigan is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be in 2023.

Applicants for the internship program must be United States citizens and doctoral students in an American Psychological Association (APA) or Canadian Psychological Association (CPA), or Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS) accredited Clinical or Counseling Psychology program.

Download the Brochure: