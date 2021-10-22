 Skip to Content
Psychology Training

Training information for Psychology programs

Psychology Training

Internship Program

The predoctoral internship at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit, Michigan is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be in 2023.

Applicants for the internship program must be United States citizens and doctoral students in an American Psychological Association (APA) or Canadian Psychological Association (CPA), or Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS) accredited Clinical or Counseling Psychology program.

Download the Brochure:

Psychology Internship - Detroit (DOCX)

Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Program

The Postdoctoral Residency in Clinical Psychology is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be in 2023.

Download the Brochure:

Postdoctoral Residency - Detroit (DOCX)

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
Education Directorate
American Psychological Association
750 First Street NE
Washington, D.C. 20002-4242
202-336-5979
http://www.apa.org/ed/accreditation/

APPIC Match Numbers

General Internship: 136511
Neuropsychology 136512
Health Psychology 136513
Interprofessional Mental Health 136514

Applications Due

Internship November 1, 2021 
Residency December 12, 2021

Eligibility Requirements

Read Requirements

Contact Information

Eileen Bent, Ph.D.
Internship Training Director
4646 John R St.
Detroit, MI 48201
313-576-1000 ext. 65908

Sara Rizzo, PhD
Acting Postdoctoral Residency Training Director
4646 John R Street
Detroit, MI 48201
313-576-1000 ext 63344

