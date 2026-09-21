Psychology Training
Training information for Psychology programs
Psychology Training
Internship Program
The predoctoral internship at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit, Michigan is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be in 2035.
Applicants for the internship program must be United States citizens and doctoral students in an American Psychological Association (APA) or Canadian Psychological Association (CPA), or Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS) accredited Clinical or Counseling Psychology program.
Download the Brochure:
Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Program
The Postdoctoral Residency in Clinical Psychology is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be in 2026.
Applicants for the postdoctoral residency must be United States citizens, and must have completed an APA, CPA, or PCSAS accredited Clinical or Counseling Psychology program.
Download the Brochure:
Any questions on accreditation status of VA internships or postdoctoral fellowships may be addressed to the Commission on Accreditation (CoA):
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
Education Directorate
American Psychological Association
750 First Street NE
Washington, D.C. 20002-4242
http://www.apa.org/ed/accreditation/
APPIC Match Numbers
General Internship: 136511
Health Psychology 136513
Interprofessional Mental Health 136514
Applications Due
Internship Nov. 1, 2026
Residency Dec. 14, 2026
Eligibility Requirements
Contact Information
Eileen Bent, Ph.D.
Psychology Training Director
4646 John R St.
Detroit, MI 48201
Khrystyna Melnyk, PhD
Associate Training Director
4646 John R Street
Detroit, MI 48201
Khrystyna.Melnyk@va.gov