Psychology Training

Internship Program
The predoctoral internship at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit, Michigan is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be in 2023.
Applicants for the internship program must be United States citizens and doctoral students in an American Psychological Association (APA) or Canadian Psychological Association (CPA), or Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS) accredited Clinical or Counseling Psychology program.
Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Program
The Postdoctoral Residency in Clinical Psychology is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be in 2023.
APPIC Match Numbers
General Internship: 136511
Neuropsychology 136512
Health Psychology 136513
Interprofessional Mental Health 136514
Applications Due
Internship November 1, 2021
Residency December 12, 2021
Eligibility Requirements
Contact Information
Eileen Bent, Ph.D.
Internship Training Director
4646 John R St.
Detroit, MI 48201
313-576-1000 ext. 65908
Sara Rizzo, PhD
Acting Postdoctoral Residency Training Director
4646 John R Street
Detroit, MI 48201
313-576-1000 ext 63344