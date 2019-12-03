VA disability compensation
VA disability compensation (pay) offers a monthly tax-free payment to Veterans who got sick or injured while serving in the military and to Veterans whose service made an existing condition worse. You may qualify for VA disability benefits for physical conditions (like a chronic illness or injury) and mental health conditions (like PTSD) that developed before, during, or after service. Find out how to apply for and manage the Veterans disability benefits you've earned.
On this page
- Get VA disability compensation (pay)
- Manage your Veterans disability benefits
- More information and resources
Get VA disability compensation (pay)
Eligibility
Find out if you’re eligible for VA disability benefits for a presumptive disability or other service-connected condition.
How to file a claim
Find out how to prepare and file a claim for disability compensation online or by phone or mail.
After you file your claim
Find out what happens after you file for VA disability compensation, how long it takes us to make a decision, and what to do if you disagree.
Compensation benefits for a surviving spouse and dependents (VA DIC)
Learn about getting VA disability benefits as a surviving spouse, dependent child, or parent.
Manage your Veterans disability benefits
Check your VA claim or appeal status
Track the status of your disability claim or appeal.
File for a VA disability increase
If your service-connected disability has gotten worse, find out how to file a claim to increase your disability rating.
File an appeal
If you disagree with our decision on your claim, learn how to file an appeal and what to expect from the VA appeal process.
Add or remove a dependent
Find out how and when to add a dependent spouse, child, or parent to your VA disability benefits. Also learn how to remove a dependent from your benefits.
Upload evidence to support your disability claim
Send us evidence (like doctor's reports, medical test results, or service records) to help support your open disability claim.
File additional forms for your disability claim
Find out if you'll need to turn in any additional forms to support your disability claim.
Change Your VA direct deposit information
Find out how to change your direct deposit information online.
Share your VA medical records
Set up your personal health record and download reports to share with your VA and non-VA doctors.
Download your VA benefit letters
Download a copy of letters like your eligibility or award letter for certain benefits.
View your VA disability payments history
Check the status of your VA disability and pension payments. You can also see certain survivor benefits.
More information and resources
About VA disability ratings
Learn how we assign disability ratings and effective dates, and what to do after you get your rating.
View VA disability compensation rates
See the Veterans compensation benefits rates tables to find your rate based on your disability rating and dependents.
VA claim exam (C&P exam)
Find out why you might need a claim exam, how to schedule and prepare for your appointment, and what to expect during and after the exam.
Get help filing a claim
Connect with a Veterans Service Organization (VSO) or accredited Veterans representative for help applying for benefits.