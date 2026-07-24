VA disability compensation
VA disability compensation (pay) offers a monthly tax-free payment to Veterans who got sick or injured while serving in the military and to Veterans whose service made an existing condition worse. You may qualify for VA disability benefits for physical conditions (like a chronic illness or injury) and mental health conditions (like PTSD) that developed before, during, or after service. Find out how to apply for and manage the Veterans disability benefits you’ve earned.
Get VA disability compensation
Find out if you’re eligible for VA disability benefits for a presumptive disability or other service-connected condition.
Find out how to prepare and file a claim for disability compensation online or by phone, mail, or fax.
Start your application for disability compensation now.
Find out what happens after you file a claim for VA disability compensation. Learn how long it takes us to make a decision and what to do if you disagree.
Learn about getting VA disability benefits as a surviving spouse, dependent child, or parent.
Manage your Veterans disability benefits
More information and resources
Check the Veterans compensation benefit rates tables. You can find your rate based on your disability rating and dependents.
Learn how we assign disability ratings and effective dates. And find out what to do after you get your rating.
An accredited attorney, claims agent, or Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representative can help you file a claim.
Find out why you might need a claim exam. Learn how to schedule and prepare for your appointment. And find out what to expect during and after the exam.
The effective date is the day you can start getting your disability benefits. Learn how we decide effective dates in different cases.
Find out why you might need a fiduciary and how we choose who that person or organization will be.