The VA claim process after you file your claim
Learn about the VA claim process and what happens after you file your claim. Find out how long it takes, on average, to process a VA disability claim.
How long does it take VA to make a decision?
Average number of days to complete disability-related claims in November 2019
The amount of time it takes to review your VA disability claim depends on:
- The type of claim you filed
- How many injuries or disabilities you claimed and how complex they are
- How long it takes us to collect the evidence needed to decide your claim
What should I do while I wait?
You don’t need to do anything unless we send you a letter asking for more information. If we schedule any exams for you, be sure not to miss them. You can check the status of your claim online. The timeline you see there may vary based on how complex your claim is.
What happens after I file a VA disability claim?
-
Claim received
We’ll let you know when we receive your VA disability claim.
- If you file your claim online, you’ll get an on-screen message from us after you submit the form.
- If you file your claim on eBenefits, you’ll see a notice from us in your claims list within about one hour of applying.
- If you mail your application, we’ll send you a letter to let you know we have your claim. You should get this letter about one week, plus mailing time, after we receive your claim.
- If you file your claim online, you’ll get an on-screen message from us after you submit the form.
-
Initial review
A Veterans service representative (VSR) will review your claim. It’ll move to step 3 if we don’t need any more evidence to support it.
-
Evidence gathering, review, and decision
During this step, the VSR will do 3 things:
- Ask for evidence from you, health care providers, governmental agencies, or others
- Review the evidence
- Make a decision
If we need more evidence during the review, your claim may return to this step more than once.
-
Preparation for notification
We’ll get your entire claim decision packet ready to be mailed.
-
Claim complete
We’ll send you a packet by U.S. mail that includes details of the decision on your claim. Please allow 7 to 10 business days for your packet to arrive before contacting a VA call center.
What should I do if I disagree with your decision on my VA disability claim?
If you disagree with our decision, you can appeal it.
If you received your decision before February 19, 2019, you can start the appeals process by filing a Notice of Disagreement.
Learn how to appeal your decision
If you received your decision on or after February 19, 2019, you’ll need to follow our new VA claim process for getting your decision reviewed.
Learn how to get your decision reviewed