2019 VA disability compensation rates
View current 2019 VA disability compensation rates, and learn what factors may affect your monthly payments.
Factors that may affect your monthly compensation payments
Yes. We may increase your monthly payments if one or more of the below is true:
- You have a very severe disability or loss of limb, or
- You have a spouse, child, or dependent parent and your combined disability rating is 30% or greater, or
- You have a spouse with a serious disability
Yes. Your compensation may end up being less than it otherwise would be if either of the below is true:
- You receive military retirement pay, disability severance pay, or separation pay, or
- You're incarcerated in a federal, state, or local facility for more than 60 days for conviction of a felony
Yes. We’re required by law to match the percentage of cost-of-living adjustments made to Social Security benefits. These adjustments help to make sure that the purchasing power of your benefits keeps up with inflation.
You can get the latest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) information on the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) website.
View current VA disability compensation rates
Veterans disability compensation rates
View current disability compensation rates based on disability rating and number of dependents.
Special monthly compensation (SMC) rates
View current compensation rates that may apply to you if you qualify for special monthly compensation based on the severity of your disability.
Special benefit allowances rates
View current compensation rates that may apply to you if you qualify for an automobile or clothing allowance or a Medal of Honor pension.
Birth defects compensation rates
View current compensation rates that may apply to your family if your child has spina bifida or certain other birth defects linked to your or another parent’s service in South Vietnam or the Republic of Korea.