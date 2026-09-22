Current disability compensation rates
Review current VA disability compensation rates, and learn what factors may affect your monthly payments.
Factors that may affect your monthly compensation payments
Can I get increased payments if I have a severe disability or dependents?
Yes. We may increase your monthly payments if 1 or more of these situations are true for you:
- You have a very severe disability or loss of limb, or
- You have a spouse, child, or dependent parent and your combined disability rating is 30% or greater, or
- You have a spouse with a serious disability
Is there anything else that might affect my compensation amount?
Yes. Your compensation may end up being less than it otherwise would be if either of these situations are true for you:
- You receive military retirement pay, disability severance pay, or separation pay, or
- You’re incarcerated in a federal, state, or local facility for more than 60 days for conviction of a felony
Does VA give cost-of-living increases for disability compensation payments?
Yes. We’re required by law to match the percentage of cost-of-living adjustments (CLOA) made to Social Security benefits. These adjustments help to make sure that the purchasing power of your benefits keeps up with inflation.
Get the latest COLA information on the Social Security Administration’s website
Review current VA disability compensation rates
Review current disability compensation rates based on disability rating and number of dependents.
Review current compensation rates that may apply to you if you qualify for special monthly compensation based on the severity of your disability.
Review current compensation rates that may apply to you if you qualify for an automobile or clothing allowance or a Medal of Honor pension.
Review current compensation rates that may apply to your family if your child has spina bifida or certain other birth defects linked to your or another parent’s service in South Vietnam or the Republic of Korea.