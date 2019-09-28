2019 birth defect compensation rates
View 2019 compensation rates for Vietnam and Korea Veterans’ children who have spina bifida as well as women Vietnam Veterans’ children with certain other birth defects.
Rates effective December 1, 2018
The tables below show monthly payment amounts based on the severity of the child’s disability, from least to most disabling.
Vietnam and Korea Veterans' children with spina bifida
All rates are in $ U.S. dollars
|Disability level
|
Monthly payment
|Level I (least disabling)
|
330
|Level II
|
1,128
|Level III (most disabling)
|
1,922
Women Vietnam Veterans' children with certain other birth defects
|Disability level
|
Monthly payment
|Level I (least disabling)
|
153
|Level II
|
330
|Level III
|
1,128
|Level IV (most disabling)
|
1,922
Get more information
- Find out how to apply for compensation for your child
- Learn more about birth defects linked to service in Vietnam or Korea
Historic rates
View birth defect compensation rates for past years.
Rates effective December 1, 2017
Rates effective December 1, 2016
Rates effective December 1, 2014 and earlier