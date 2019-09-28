 Skip to Content
2019 birth defect compensation rates

View 2019 compensation rates for Vietnam and Korea Veterans’ children who have spina bifida as well as women Vietnam Veterans’ children with certain other birth defects.

Rates effective December 1, 2018

The tables below show monthly payment amounts based on the severity of the child’s disability, from least to most disabling.

Vietnam and Korea Veterans' children with spina bifida

All rates are in $ U.S. dollars

Disability level
Monthly payment
Level I (least disabling)
330
Level II
1,128
Level III (most disabling)
1,922

Women Vietnam Veterans' children with certain other birth defects

All rates are in $ U.S. dollars

Disability level
Monthly payment
Level I (least disabling)
153
Level II
330
Level III
1,128
Level IV (most disabling)
1,922

Get more information

Historic rates

View birth defect compensation rates for past years.

Rates effective December 1, 2017
Rates effective December 1, 2016
Rates effective December 1, 2014 and earlier

