Rate changes are payable the August after they take effect. So the new clothing allowance rate is payable as of August 2019.

For the Medal of Honor pension, we’re required by law to match the percentage of cost-of-living adjustments made to Social Security benefits. These adjustments help to make sure that the purchasing power of your benefits keeps up with inflation. You can get the latest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) information on the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) website.