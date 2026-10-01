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Start time: Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET

Current special benefit allowances rates

Learn about 2026 special benefit rates for automobile allowance, clothing allowance, and Medal of Honor pension.

Current rates

Automobile allowance

Effective October 1, 2026

If you have a service-connected disability that prevents you from driving, we may pay up to $27,908.90 toward a specially equipped vehicle for you.

Note: The seller of the specially equipped vehicle needs to submit a claim to us. Then we pay them a one-time payment directly.

Find out if you can get an automobile allowance

Clothing allowance

Effective December 1, 2025

If a skin medicine, prosthetic, or orthopedic device related to your service-connected disability damages your clothes, we may pay you $1,053.19 to replace the damaged clothes. This may be a one-time payment or we may pay this amount once a year.

Note: You’ll need to submit your application on or before August 1, 2026, to get a clothing allowance for this year.

Find out if you can get a clothing allowance

Medal of Honor pension

Effective December 1, 2025

If you’ve received the Medal of Honor, we may pay you an additional $5,780 each month.

Note: We adjust the Medal of Honor pension to make sure your benefits keep up with inflation. These adjustments match the percentage of cost-of-living adjustments for your Social Security benefits.

Find information about the cost-of-living adjustment on the Social Security Administration’s website

Past rates

Check special allowances rates for past years.

2025 rates (effective October 1, 2024, for automobile allowance; effective December 1, 2024, for clothing allowance and Medal of Honor pension)
2024 rates (effective October 1, 2023, for automobile allowance; effective December 1, 2023, for clothing allowance and Medal of Honor pension)
2023 rates (effective October 1, 2022, for automobile allowance; effective December 1, 2022, for clothing allowance and Medal of Honor pension)

More information

  • If your service-connected disability has gotten worse, find out how to file a claim to increase your disability rating.

  • Find out how and when to add a dependent spouse, child, or parent to your VA disability benefits. Also, learn how to remove a dependent from your benefits.

  • Find out how to change your information online.

  • Check the status of your VA disability and pension payments. You can also review certain survivor benefits.

  • Find out if you can get other types of special compensation related to a service-connected disability.

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