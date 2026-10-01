Current special benefit allowances rates
Learn about 2026 special benefit rates for automobile allowance, clothing allowance, and Medal of Honor pension.
Current rates
Automobile allowance
Effective October 1, 2026
If you have a service-connected disability that prevents you from driving, we may pay up to $27,908.90 toward a specially equipped vehicle for you.
Note: The seller of the specially equipped vehicle needs to submit a claim to us. Then we pay them a one-time payment directly.
Find out if you can get an automobile allowance
Clothing allowance
Effective December 1, 2025
If a skin medicine, prosthetic, or orthopedic device related to your service-connected disability damages your clothes, we may pay you $1,053.19 to replace the damaged clothes. This may be a one-time payment or we may pay this amount once a year.
Note: You’ll need to submit your application on or before August 1, 2026, to get a clothing allowance for this year.
Find out if you can get a clothing allowance
Medal of Honor pension
Effective December 1, 2025
If you’ve received the Medal of Honor, we may pay you an additional $5,780 each month.
Note: We adjust the Medal of Honor pension to make sure your benefits keep up with inflation. These adjustments match the percentage of cost-of-living adjustments for your Social Security benefits.
Find information about the cost-of-living adjustment on the Social Security Administration’s website
Past rates
Check special allowances rates for past years.
2025 rates (effective October 1, 2024, for automobile allowance; effective December 1, 2024, for clothing allowance and Medal of Honor pension)
2024 rates (effective October 1, 2023, for automobile allowance; effective December 1, 2023, for clothing allowance and Medal of Honor pension)
2023 rates (effective October 1, 2022, for automobile allowance; effective December 1, 2022, for clothing allowance and Medal of Honor pension)