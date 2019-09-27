Eligibility for VA disability benefits

You may be able to get VA disability benefits or compensation if you have a current illness or injury (known as a condition) that affects your body or mind and you meet at least one of the requirements listed below.

Both of these must be true. You:

Served on active duty, active duty for training, or inactive duty training, and

Have a disability rating for your service-connected condition

And at least one of these must be true. You:

Got sick or injured while serving in the military—and can link this condition to your illness or injury (called an inservice disability claim), or

Had an illness or injury before you joined the military—and serving made it worse (called a preservice disability claim), or

Have a disability related to your active-duty service that didn’t appear until after you ended your service (called a postservice disability claim)

Presumed disabilities

Who’s covered?