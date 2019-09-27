Benefits for former prisoners of war (POWs)
Are you a former POW now living with a disability? Find out if you can get disability compensation or benefits.
Can I get disability benefits from VA?
You may be able to get disability benefits if you have a current illness or injury (known as a condition) that affects your body or mind and both of the assessments listed below are true for you.
Both of these must be true:
- We believe your time spent as a POW caused your condition, and
- At any time following active-duty service, your condition became at least 10% disabling. We use a disability rating system to measure the severity of your disability.
What conditions do these benefits cover?
These benefits cover conditions that we believe were caused by time spent as a POW (called presumptive disabilities). We’ve decided to cover these conditions because of studies that have been done on the long-term effects of captivity, deprivation, trauma, and cold injury.
For former POWs held captive for any length of time
Conditions that affect your body, including:
- Osteoporosis (if you filed your claim on or after October 10, 2008, and you have a diagnosis of posttraumatic stress disorder, or PTSD)
- Lasting damage from frostbite
- Posttraumatic osteoarthritis (pain and swelling in your joints that happens when a past injury causes a joint—such as your knee or elbow—to wear out)
- A stroke or problems caused by a stroke (such as memory loss, loss of speech, or weakness in an arm or leg)
- Hypertensive vascular disease, including hypertensive heart disease, and related problems (such as a stroke, blood clots, or other serious issues)
Conditions that affect your mind, including:
- A neuropsychiatric condition
- Psychosis
- Dysthymic disorder (also called “persistent depressive disorder”)
- Any of the anxiety states (such as PTSD)
For former POWs held captive for 30 days or more
Conditions that affect your body, including:
- Osteoporosis (if you filed your claim on or after September 28, 2009; no PTSD diagnosis required)
- Helminthiasis
- Peripheral neuropathy, except where directly related to an illness caused by an infection
- Peptic ulcer disease
- Chronic dysentery
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Cirrhosis of the liver
Any nutritional deficiency, including:
- Avitaminosis
- Beriberi, including beriberi heart disease
- Malnutrition, including optic atrophy connected to malnutrition
- Pellagra
Who’s covered?
Veterans
What kind of disability benefits can I get?
- Health care
- Compensation (monthly payments)
How do I get these benefits?
You’ll need to file a claim for disability compensation. When you file, please include any documents that confirm you spent time as a POW. You’ll also need to include a doctor’s report stating that you have 1 or more of the conditions listed here—and that the condition is at least 10% disabling.
