Exposure to hazardous chemicals and materials

Types of exposure

Agent Orange

If you served in the Republic of Vietnam or in or near the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) during the Vietnam Era—or in certain related jobs—you may have had contact with Agent Orange, an herbicide used to clear plants and trees during the war.

Learn about compensation based on Agent Orange exposure

Asbestos

If you worked in certain military jobs, you may have had contact with asbestos (toxic fibers once used in many buildings and products).

Learn about compensation based on asbestos exposure

Birth defects like spina bifida

If you served in the Republic of Vietnam, in Thailand, or in or near the Korean DMZ during the Vietnam Era—and your child has spina bifida or certain other birth defects—your child may be eligible for disability benefits.

Learn about compensation based on birth defects like spina bifida

Burn pits and other specific environmental hazards

If you served in Iraq, Afghanistan, or certain other areas, you may have had contact with toxic chemicals in the air, water, or soil.

Learn about compensation based on burn pits and other specific environmental hazards

If you served at the German bombing of Bari, Italy, in World War II or worked in certain other jobs, you may have had contact with mustard gas.

Learn about compensation based on mustard gas or lewisite exposure

Contaminated drinking water at Camp Lejeune

If you served at Camp Lejeune or MCAS New River between August 1953 and December 1987, you may be at risk of certain illnesses believed to be caused by contaminants found in the drinking water during that time.

Learn about compensation based on contaminated drinking water at Camp Lejeune

Gulf War Illnesses in Southwest Asia

If you served in the Southwest Asia theater of operations, you may be at risk of certain illnesses or other conditions linked to this region.

Learn about compensation based on Gulf War illnesses in Southwest Asia

Gulf War Illnesses in Afghanistan

If you served in Afghanistan, you may be at risk of certain illnesses or other conditions linked to this region.

Learn about compensation based on Gulf War illnesses in Afghanistan

Project 112 or Project SHAD

If you were part of warfare testing for Project 112 or Project Shipboard Hazard and Defense (SHAD) from 1962 to 1974, you may be at risk of illnesses believed to be caused by chemical testing.

Learn about compensation based on Project 112/SHAD

Radiation exposure

If you served in the post-WWII occupation of Hiroshima or Nagasaki, were imprisoned in Japan, worked with or near nuclear weapons testing, or served at a gaseous diffusion plant or in certain other jobs, you may be at risk of illnesses believed to be caused by radiation.

Learn about compensation based on radiation exposure