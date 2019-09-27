 Skip to Content
Exposure to hazardous chemicals and materials

Find out if you can get disability compensation (monthly payments) and other benefits for illnesses or other conditions, like the ones listed below. These are illnesses and conditions we believe may be caused by contact with harmful chemicals or other hazardous materials while serving in the military.

Medical care for volunteers involved in chemical and biological testing

As many as 60,000 Veterans volunteered for medical research for the U.S. biological and chemical programs between 1942 and 1975. You can get medical care through the U.S. Army if you volunteered for this research and have an injury or illness directly caused by your participation.

If you have questions or need help getting medical care:

