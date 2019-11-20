Camp Lejeune water contamination health issues

You may be able to get disability benefits if you meet all of the requirements listed below.

Both of these must be true. You:

Served at Camp Lejeune or MCAS New River for at least 30 cumulative days from August 1953 through December 1987, and

Didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge when you separated from the military

And you must have a diagnosis of one or more of these presumptive conditions: