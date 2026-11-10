Camp Lejeune water contamination health issues

No. You don’t need to hire a lawyer or file a lawsuit to get VA benefits. This includes VA benefits related to Camp Lejeune.

If you need help filing a claim for VA benefits, you may want to work with a Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representative.

Learn how to get help filing your VA claim

What to know about commercials about Camp Lejeune

You may see or hear commercials for lawyers or law firms who claim they can help you get Camp Lejeune benefits. We don’t have any connection to these commercials or the lawyers or law firms involved.

We do create public service announcements about VA benefits. We’ll never try to sell you a product or ask you to pay for help getting VA benefits.

If a law firm or other company says you can’t get VA benefits without their help, this is incorrect. To report suspected fraud, contact us in either of these ways: