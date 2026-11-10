Camp Lejeune water contamination health issues
If you served at either of these locations between August 1, 1953, and December 31, 1987, you may be eligible for disability and healthcare benefits:
- Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, or
- Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, North Carolina
Keep reading on this page to learn more about these benefits and benefits for family members.
Am I eligible for VA disability compensation?
You may be eligible for disability compensation payments on a presumptive basis if you meet all of these requirements. These requirements apply to Veterans, Reservists, and National Guard members.
Both of these descriptions must be true:
- You served at Camp Lejeune or MCAS New River, North Carolina, for at least 30 days total between August 1, 1953, and December 31, 1987, and
- You didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge when you separated from the military
And you must have a diagnosis of 1 or more of these presumptive conditions:
- Adult leukemia
- Aplastic anemia and other myelodysplastic syndromes
- Bladder cancer
- Kidney cancer
- Liver cancer
- Multiple myeloma
- Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma
- Parkinson’s disease
Evidence shows a link between these conditions and exposure to chemicals found in the drinking water at Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River during this time.
What does it mean to have a presumptive condition?
To get a VA disability rating, your disability must connect to your military service. For many health conditions, you need to show that your service caused your condition.
But for some conditions, we automatically assume (or “presume”) that your service caused your condition. We call these presumptive conditions.
Presumptive conditions are established by law or regulation.
If you have a presumptive condition, you don’t need to show that your service caused the condition. You only need to meet the service requirements for the presumption.
How do I file a claim for disability compensation?
You can file a new claim online now. You can also file by mail, in person, or with the help of a trained professional.
Learn more about how to file a disability compensation claim
Note: When you file, be sure to state that you’re applying for 1 or more of the presumptive conditions for Camp Lejeune.
You’ll need to provide this evidence (supporting documents) with your claim:
- Your military records that show you served at Camp Lejeune or MCAS New River for at least 30 days total between August 1, 1953, and December 31, 1987, and
- Medical records that show you have 1 or more of the 8 Camp Lejeune presumptive conditions
Can I also get healthcare benefits?
Yes. If you meet the service requirements for Camp Lejeune, you may be eligible to enroll in VA healthcare. If you have any of the 15 covered health conditions listed here, you won’t have to pay a copay for care for that condition.
Learn how to apply for VA healthcare
Here are the 15 covered conditions related to Camp Lejeune:
- Bladder cancer
- Breast cancer
- Esophageal cancer
- Female infertility
- Hepatic steatosis
- Kidney cancer
- Leukemia
- Lung cancer
- Miscarriage
- Multiple myeloma
- Myelodysplastic syndromes
- Neurobehavioral effects
- Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma
- Renal toxicity
- Scleroderma
Note: If you also get VA healthcare for other conditions that aren’t on this list, you may need to pay a copay for that care.
Benefits for families who lived at Camp Lejeune
We may pay for or reimburse healthcare costs related to certain conditions if you meet all of these requirements.
All of these descriptions must be true:
- You must be or have been a family member (meaning the birth or adopted child, married spouse, or otherwise a legal dependent) of a Veteran who served at Camp Lejeune or MCAS New River, North Carolina, and
- You must have lived (or have been in utero while your mother lived) at Camp Lejeune or MCAS New River, North Carolina, for at least 30 days total between August 1, 1953, and December 31, 1987, and
- You must apply for and be approved for benefits under current law
Note: “In utero” means that your mother was pregnant with you at the time.
We may pay for or reimburse for care related to these conditions:
- Bladder cancer
- Breast cancer
- Esophageal cancer
- Female infertility
- Hepatic steatosis
- Kidney cancer
- Leukemia
- Lung cancer
- Miscarriage
- Multiple myeloma
- Myelodysplastic syndromes
- Neurobehavioral effects
- Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma
- Renal toxicity
- Scleroderma
You’ll need to fill out a Camp Lejeune Family Member Program Application (VA Form 10-10068) and send it to us by mail or fax.
Get VA Form 10-10068 to download
By mail
Mail your completed form to:
Department of Veterans Affairs
Financial Services Center
PO Box 149200
Austin, TX 78714-9200
By fax
Fax your form to
If you need help with your application, call us at
You must provide all of this evidence:
- A document (like a marriage license, birth certificate, or adoption papers) that shows your relationship to the Veteran who served on active duty for at least 30 days at Camp Lejeune or MCAS New River, North Carolina, between August 1, 1953, and December 31, 1987, and
- A document (like utility bills, base housing records, military orders, or tax forms) that shows you lived at Camp Lejeune or MCAS New River, North Carolina, for at least 30 days between August 1, 1953, and December 31, 1987, and
- Medical records that show you have 1 of the 15 covered health conditions. The records must include the date of your diagnosis and the date you got treated for this illness.
You may also want to provide a report from your healthcare provider. We don’t require this form, but it can help us determine your eligibility for benefits. Ask your provider to fill out a Camp Lejeune Family Member Program Treating Physician Report (VA Form 10-10068b).
For each claim, you’ll need to fill out a Camp Lejeune Family Member Program Claim Form (VA Form 10-10068a).
Get VA Form 10-10068a to download
You must provide an itemized billing statement from your healthcare provider with your claim. If you have other health insurance, you must provide a document called an Explanation of Benefits from your other health insurance.
How the PACT Act affects Camp Lejeune claims and related benefits
Section 804 of the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act addresses people who lived at Camp Lejeune. This law is also called the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022.
This law allows Veterans, survivors, and families to file for appropriate relief for harm caused by exposure to the contaminated water at Camp Lejeune.
You (or your legal representative) can file for relief under this authority if either of these descriptions is true:
- You lived, worked, or were otherwise exposed at Camp Lejeune for at least 30 days total between August 1, 1953, and December 31, 1987, or
- Your mother lived, worked, or was otherwise exposed at Camp Lejeune for at least 30 days total between August 1, 1953, and December 31, 1987, while pregnant with you
Note: The PACT Act doesn’t affect VA benefits related to Camp Lejeune. The law does expand VA healthcare and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.
You (or your legal representative) can start by filing an administrative claim with the Department of the Navy.
You can follow the Navy’s process to seek an award of relief for your claim. You may also be able to choose the Department of the Navy’s new elective option to get a faster settlement decision directly from the Navy. Or if the Navy denies your claim or you wait longer than 6 months for a decision, you can file a lawsuit in the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Learn how to file for Camp Lejeune relief on the Navy’s website
No. Filing for relief under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022 won’t affect your eligibility for VA disability or healthcare benefits.
If the court awards you relief under this law (or if a court awarded relief in the past), this won’t affect the amount of your VA disability payments or your eligibility for VA healthcare. A settlement through the Department of the Navy’s elective option process also won’t affect your VA benefits or healthcare in any way.
Yes, in some cases. Your benefits may affect your award if both of these descriptions are true:
- A court awards you relief as a result of a lawsuit filed under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022, and
- You already get VA benefits or healthcare related to exposure to water at Camp Lejeune
The court must reduce (or “offset”) the award by the amount of any related disability award, payment, or benefit we provided to you or your legal representative from a lawsuit. If you choose the elective option claim process, this offset doesn’t apply to you.
VA benefits that aren’t related to exposure to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune won’t affect your award from a lawsuit.
You can contact the Department of Justice by phone or email:
- Call
(TTY: 711), or
- Send an email to camplejeune.pactact@usdoj.gov
No. You don’t need to hire a lawyer or file a lawsuit to get VA benefits. This includes VA benefits related to Camp Lejeune.
If you need help filing a claim for VA benefits, you may want to work with a Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representative.
Learn how to get help filing your VA claim
What to know about commercials about Camp Lejeune
You may see or hear commercials for lawyers or law firms who claim they can help you get Camp Lejeune benefits. We don’t have any connection to these commercials or the lawyers or law firms involved.
We do create public service announcements about VA benefits. We’ll never try to sell you a product or ask you to pay for help getting VA benefits.
If a law firm or other company says you can’t get VA benefits without their help, this is incorrect. To report suspected fraud, contact us in either of these ways:
- Call us at
(TTY: 711)
- Email us at vaoighotline@va.gov