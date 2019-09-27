Ionizing radiation exposure

You may be able to get disability benefits if you didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge and you meet the requirements listed below.

Both of these must be true:

You have an illness that’s on our list of illnesses believed to be caused by radiation or that doctors say may be caused by radiation, and

Your illness started within a certain period of time (as shown along with the list of illnesses)

See the list of radiation-related illnesses

And you must have had contact with ionizing radiation in one of these ways while serving in the military. You:

Were part of atmospheric nuclear weapons testing, or

Served in the postwar occupation of Hiroshima or Nagasaki, or

Were a prisoner of war (POW) in Japan, or

Worked as an x-ray technician, in a reactor plant, or in nuclear medicine or radiography (while on active duty or during active or inactive duty for training in the Reserves), or

Did tasks like those of a Department of Energy (DOE) employee that make them a member of the Special Exposure Cohort (See 42 U.S.C. 7384L(14))

You may also qualify for disability benefits if you served in at least one of the below locations and capacities. You were: