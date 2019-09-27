Mustard gas or lewisite exposure

You may be able to get disability benefits if you have a disability believed to be caused by contact with mustard gas or lewisite and your military record shows you had contact with mustard gas or lewisite.

If you were in the Army and served in these places:

Bari, Italy

Bushnell, FL

Camp Lejeune, NC

Camp Sibert, AL

Dugway Proving Ground, UT

Edgewood Arsenal, MD

Naval Research Lab, Washington, DC

Ondal, India

Rocky Mountain Arsenal, CO

San Jose Island, Panama Canal Zone

If you were in the Navy and served in these places:

Bari, Italy

Camp Lejeune, NC

Charleston, SC

Great Lakes Naval Training Center, IL

Hart’s Island, NY

Naval Training Center, Bainbridge, MD

Naval Research Laboratory, VA

Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, DC

USS Eagle Boat 58

Some service members who took part in testing in these places:

Finschhafen, New Guinea

Porton Down, England

Select merchant seamen were also exposed at Bari, Italy.