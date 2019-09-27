Exposure through Project 112 or Project SHAD

You’ll need to file a claim for disability compensation. You can call the VA Special Issues Helpline at 800-749-8387. Or you can file a claim online.

If you were part of Projects 112 or SHAD from 1962 to 1974 and want to know more about a certain test site, ship, or unit, see the declassified Department of Defense fact sheets.

If you have a question about the tests, including whether you may have been part of them—or if you have any information that can help show you were part of them—contact the Department of Defense at 800-497-6261.