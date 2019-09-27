Exposure through Project 112 or Project SHAD
If you were a part of chemical and biological warfare testing through Project 112 or Project Shipboard Hazard and Defense (SHAD), you may be at risk for certain illnesses. The Department of Defense’s Deseret Test Center in Fort Douglas, Utah, conducted this testing, which took place aboard ships and on land in various locations from 1962 to 1974. Find out if you can get disability compensation or benefits.
Can I get disability benefits from VA?
You may be able to get disability benefits if you meet both of the requirements listed below.
Both of these must be true:
- You were part of Projects 112 or SHAD testing from 1962 to 1974, and
- You have an illness believed to be caused by the testing
Who’s covered?
- Veterans
- Qualified survivors
What kind of disability benefits can I get?
- Health care
- Compensation (payments)
How do I get these benefits?
You’ll need to file a claim for disability compensation. You can call the VA Special Issues Helpline at 800-749-8387. Or you can file a claim online.
Find out how to file a claim for disability compensation
If you were part of Projects 112 or SHAD from 1962 to 1974 and want to know more about a certain test site, ship, or unit, see the declassified Department of Defense fact sheets.
Get declassified Department of Defense fact sheets
If you have a question about the tests, including whether you may have been part of them—or if you have any information that can help show you were part of them—contact the Department of Defense at 800-497-6261.