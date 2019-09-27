 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

VA disability compensation for PTSD

Posttraumatic stress can happen after someone goes through a traumatic event such as combat, an assault, or a disaster. Most people have some stress reactions following trauma. But if the reactions don’t go away over time or they disrupt your life, you may have posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Find out if you can get disability compensation or benefits if you have symptoms of PTSD.

Learn more about PTSD

Can I get disability benefits from VA?

You may be able to get disability benefits if you have symptoms related to a traumatic event (the “stressor”) or your experience with the stressor is related to the PTSD symptoms, and you meet all of the requirements listed below.

All of these must be true:

  • The stressor happened during your service, and
  • You can’t function as well as you once could because of your symptoms, and
  • A doctor has diagnosed you with PTSD

What does VA consider to be a traumatic event?

We consider any of these to be a traumatic event:

  • You suffered a serious injury, personal or sexual trauma, or sexual violation, or
  • You were threatened with injury, sexual assault, or death

Who’s covered?

Veterans

What kind of disability benefits can I get?

  • Health care
  • Compensation (payments)
  • Treatment for PTSD

How do I get these benefits?

You’ll need to file a claim for disability compensation.

Find out how to file a claim for disability compensation

When you file a disability claim, you’ll also need to fill out one of these additional forms:

  • A Statement in Support of Claim for Service Connection for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (VA Form 21-0781).
    Download VA Form 21-0781 (PDF)
    or
  • A Statement in Support of Claim for Service Connection for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Secondary to Personal Assault (VA Form 21-0781a).
    Download VA Form 21-0781a (PDF)

Note: In our screening process, we’ll focus on getting a full understanding of your PTSD to help determine your eligibility for disability benefits. We won’t offer you treatment during this process.

If you’re looking for treatment options, please talk with your health care provider or learn more about accessing VA services for PTSD.
Find out how to access VA services for PTSD

If you’re in crisis and need to talk with someone right now, you can connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder any time, day or night.
Find out how to get support now

Get more information

We’ve made great progress in treating PTSD and have brought more mental health providers to VA medical centers to help give the best care to Veterans with PTSD.
Learn about our PTSD programs

Last updated: