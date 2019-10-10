Special claims
Do you have a disability that isn’t listed on this site as being linked to military service? You may still be able to get disability compensation (payments) or other benefits. If you’re a Veteran with a disability we’ve concluded is the result of an illness or injury caused—or made worse by—your active-duty service (called a service-connected disability), you may be able to get special compensation to help with disabilities like the ones listed below.
Automobile allowance and adaptive equipment
If your service-connected disability prevents you from driving, find out if you can get money to help buy a specially equipped vehicle or make needed changes to your existing vehicle.
Birth defects linked to Agent Orange
If you were exposed to specific chemicals while serving in Vietnam, Thailand, or the Korean Demilitarized Zone, and your child has spina bifida or other birth defects, your child may be eligible for disability benefits.
Replacing damaged clothing
If your clothing’s been damaged by your prosthetic or orthopedic device—or by medicine you’re taking for a skin condition—find out if you can get money to help buy new clothes.
Recovery from surgery or an immobilizing disability (convalescence)
If you’re recovering from surgery or other treatment that’s left you unable to move, find out if you can get temporary disability payments or other benefits.
Dental care
If you’re a Veteran, find out if you can get dental care through VA.
Time spent in a hospital
If you spent time in a VA or VA-approved hospital for a service-connected disability, find out if you can get benefits like disability payments for that time.
Being unable to work (Individual Unemployability)
If you can’t work because of your service-connected disability, find out if you can get increased disability payments.
Title 38 U.S.C. 1151 disabilities
If you suffered an added disability while getting VA medical care or taking part in a VA program designed to help you find, get, or keep a job, find out if you can get disability payments.
Immediate help for temporary disability needs (prestabilization)
If you recently ended your active military service and you have a service-connected disability, find out if you can get temporary disability payments or other benefits right away.