Types of special claims

Automobile allowance and adaptive equipment

If your service-connected disability prevents you from driving, find out if you can get money to help buy a specially equipped vehicle or make needed changes to your existing vehicle.

Learn more about special claims to get an automobile allowance and adaptive equipment

Replacing damaged clothing

If your clothing’s been damaged by your prosthetic or orthopedic device—or by medicine you’re taking for a skin condition—find out if you can get money to help buy new clothes.

Learn more about special claims to replace damaged clothing

Recovery from surgery or an immobilizing disability (convalescence)

If you’re recovering from surgery or other treatment related to your service-connected disability that’s left you unable to move, find out if you can get temporary disability payments or other benefits.

Learn more about special claims based on recovery from surgery or an immobilizing disability

Dental care

If you’re a Veteran, find out if you can get dental care through VA.

Learn more about special claims for dental care

Time spent in a hospital

If you spent time in a VA or VA-approved hospital for a service-connected disability, find out if you can get benefits like disability payments for that time.

Learn more about special claims for time spent in a hospital

Being unable to work (Individual Unemployability)

If you can’t work because of your service-connected disability, find out if you can get increased disability payments.

Learn more about special claims based on Individual Unemployability

Title 38 U.S.C. 1151 disabilities

If you suffered an added disability while getting VA medical care or taking part in a VA program designed to help you find, get, or keep a job, find out if you can get disability payments.

Learn more about special claims based on Title 38 U.S.C. 1151 disabilities

Immediate help for temporary disability needs (prestabilization)

If you recently ended your active military service and you have a service-connected disability, find out if you can get temporary disability payments or other benefits right away.

Learn more about special claims to get immediate help for temporary disability needs