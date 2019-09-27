VA Title 38 U.S.C. 1151 claims
If you suffered an added disability—or your existing injury or disease got worse—while you were getting VA medical care or taking part in a VA program designed to help you find, get, or keep a job, you may be able to get compensation.
Can I get compensation from VA?
You may be able to get compensation from VA if you suffered an added disability or your existing disability got worse as the direct result of any of the reasons listed below—and the added disability wasn’t a reasonably expected result or complication of treatment.
At least one of these must have led directly to an added disability or to your injury or disease getting worse:
- VA carelessness or negligence, or
- VA medical or surgical treatment, or
- A VA health exam, or
- A VA vocational rehabilitation course (under 38 U.S.C. Chapter 31), or
- VA compensated work therapy (CWT)(under 38 U.S.C. 1718)
Who’s covered?
Veterans
What kind of benefits can I get?
Compensation
How do I get these benefits?
You’ll need to file a claim for disability compensation. When you file, you’ll have to show that the added disability happened because of VA medical care or a VA program designed to help you find, get, or keep a job.
Find out how to file a claim for disability compensation
We’ll award any compensation payments in the same way we would if your disability was related to your military service (a service-connected disability).