Birth defects linked to Agent Orange

For spina bifida

Your child may be able to get disability benefits if the below descriptions are true.

One of these must be true. The child’s biological mother or father served in:

The Republic of Vietnam or in Thailand for any length of time between January 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975, or

A unit in or near the DMZ for any length of time between September 1, 1967, and August 31, 1971

And both of these must be true. The child was:

Diagnosed with a form of spina bifida other than spina bifida occulta, and

Conceived after the parent first entered the Republic of Vietnam, Thailand, or the DMZ during the qualifying time periods listed above

Note: Your character of discharge and length of service don’t affect your child’s eligibility for disability benefits relating to spina bifida.

For other birth defects

Your child may be able to get disability benefits if they have a covered birth defect that caused a permanent physical or mental disability (a disability that doesn’t go away) and both of the below descriptions are true.

Both of these must be true:

The child’s biological mother served in Vietnam any time from January 9, 1962, through May 7, 1975, and

The child was conceived after the mother first entered the Republic of Vietnam during the time period listed above

See the list of covered birth defects