Dental benefits for Veterans with disabilities

If you’re a Veteran, you may be able to get VA dental care.

Dental benefits are not the same as other VA medical benefits. We look at many factors to decide who qualifies for VA dental care—and which dental care benefits each Veteran may receive. Both the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) may make decisions about dental benefits and treatment.

Check our Dental Benefits for Veterans fact sheet to see if you may be able to get dental care from VA. Download the Dental Benefits for Veterans fact sheet (PDF)