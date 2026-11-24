Temporary disability rating after surgery or cast

You may be eligible for a temporary 100% rating if you’ve had surgery or received other treatment at a VA hospital, approved hospital, or outpatient center for a disability related to your military service (called a service-connected disability). You must meet the requirements listed here.

If you had surgery

1 of these must be true:

Your surgery required a recovery time of at least 1 month, or

Your surgery resulted in severe issues after surgery

Some examples of what we consider to be severe issues:

Surgical wounds that haven’t totally healed

Stumps of recent amputations

Being unable to move due to being put in splints or casts to help with healing (known as therapeutic immobilizations)

Being unable to leave your house (known as house confinement)

Being required to use a wheelchair or crutches

If you didn’t have surgery

You must have had 1 or more major joints immobilized by a cast.