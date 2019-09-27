Temporary disability rating after surgery or cast

You may be able to get disability benefits if you’ve had surgery or received other treatment at a VA hospital, approved hospital, or outpatient center for a disability related to your military service (called a service-connected disability).

If you had surgery, both of these must be true for you:

The surgery required a recovery time of at least one month or reports show that the surgery or treatment was for a service-connected disability, and

The surgery resulted in severe issues, like: Surgical wounds that haven’t totally healed Stumps of recent amputations Being unable to move due to being put in splints or casts to help with healing (known as therapeutic immobilizations) Being unable to leave your house (known as house confinement) Being required to use a wheelchair or crutches



If you didn’t have surgery, this must be true:

You had one or more major joints immobilized by a cast.