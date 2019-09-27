Increased disability rating for time in a hospital

You’ll need to file a claim for disability compensation.

Find out how to file a claim for disability compensation

Note: If you weren’t in a VA hospital, when filing your claim you’ll need to give us your hospital discharge summary showing the length and cause of your hospital stay.

Example: A Veteran with a 40% service-connected disability rating for diabetes had to stay in a VA hospital after going into a diabetic coma. He needed to stay in the hospital for 25 days because of the coma and related infections. We raised his rating to 100% during his hospital stay. After he got out of the hospital, his disability rating went back to 40%.