Increased disability rating for time in a hospital

You may be able to get a temporary increase in compensation for the time you spent in the hospital through the last day of the month you left the hospital. If you need time to recover after you leave the hospital, we may continue your 100% rating for 1 to 3 months.

Example: A Veteran with a 40% service-connected disability rating for diabetes had to stay in a VA hospital after going into a diabetic coma. He needed to stay in the hospital for 25 days because of the coma and related infections. We raised his rating to 100% during his hospital stay and through the last day of the month he left the hospital. On the first day of the month after he left the hospital, his disability rating went back to 40%.