Increased disability rating for time in a hospital
If you spent time in a VA hospital or a VA-approved hospital for a disability related to your military service, you may be able to get a temporary 100% disability rating. With this increased rating, you may get added compensation for the time you spent in the hospital. Keep reading to find out if you may be eligible.
Am I eligible for a temporary 100% rating from VA?
You may be eligible for a temporary 100% rating if you meet 1 of the requirements listed here.
1 of these must be true:
- You spent more than 21 days in a VA hospital or other approved hospital for a service-connected disability, or
- You were under hospital observation for more than 21 days at our expense for a service-connected disability, or
- You were in the hospital for a condition not related to your military service, and during that stay you began treatment for a service-connected disability that continued for more than 21 days
What kind of disability benefits can I get?
You may be able to get a temporary increase in compensation for the time you spent in the hospital through the last day of the month you left the hospital. If you need time to recover after you leave the hospital, we may continue your 100% rating for 1 to 3 months.
Example: A Veteran with a 40% service-connected disability rating for diabetes had to stay in a VA hospital after going into a diabetic coma. He needed to stay in the hospital for 25 days because of the coma and related infections. We raised his rating to 100% during his hospital stay and through the last day of the month he left the hospital. On the first day of the month after he left the hospital, his disability rating went back to 40%.
How do I get these benefits?
You can file a claim online now to get a temporary 100% rating. You can also file by mail, in person, or with the help of a trained professional.
Note: If you weren’t in a VA hospital, you’ll need to submit your hospital discharge summary when you file your claim. The hospital discharge summary must show the length and cause of your hospital stay.
Learn about other ways to file a disability compensation claim
What if I have questions about these benefits?
You can call us at 800-827-1000. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.