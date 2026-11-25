VA temporary disability (prestabilization rating)

Temporary disability (prestabilization rating)
If you recently ended your active military service and you have a disability related to your military service, you may be eligible for temporary disability compensation or benefits right away. If you qualify, you’ll get what’s called a prestabilization rating. This rating may be 50% or 100%, depending on the severity of your disability and how it affects your ability to work. Keep reading to find out if you may be eligible.
Am I eligible for disability benefits from VA?
You may be eligible for disability benefits if you recently ended your active military service and you meet 1 of the requirements listed here.
1 of these must be true:
- You have a severe service-connected disability that’s unstable (meaning an illness or injury that will change or hasn’t yet been fully treated) that greatly limits or prevents you from working, or
- You have service-connected wounds or injuries that haven’t healed and have affected your ability to work
How long does a prestabilization rating stay effective for?
If you get a prestabilization rating, it will be in effect for 1 year after your discharge from active service. If you qualify for a regular 100% rating or a rating that gives you a greater benefit, we may change your rating sooner.
What kind of disability benefits can I get?
You may be able to get temporary disability compensation or benefits right away.
Example: While in active service, a service member was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease and began chemotherapy that continued during and after her medical discharge process. Because her condition was unstable and she couldn’t work during her treatment, we gave her a prestabilization rating of 100% for 1 year from her date of discharge.
How do I get these benefits?
You can file a claim online now for a prestabilization rating. You can also file by mail, in person, or with the help of a trained professional.
Note: When you file, your records must show that you have a severe, service-connected disability that’s unstable or unhealed. This information will normally be part of your Service Treatment Record.
Learn about other ways to file a disability compensation claim
What if I have questions about these benefits?
You can call us at 800-827-1000. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.