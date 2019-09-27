VA temporary disability (prestabilization rating)
If you recently ended your active military service and you have a disability related to your service (called a service-connected disability), you may be able to get temporary disability compensation or benefits right away.
If you qualify for these benefits, you’ll get what’s called a prestabilization rating. This rating may be 50% or 100%, depending on the severity of your disability. Your prestabilization rating will continue for one year after your discharge from active service.
Can I get disability benefits from VA?
You may be able to get disability benefits if you recently ended your active military service and you meet both of the requirements listed below.
Both of these must be true:
- You have a severe service-connected disability that is unstable (meaning an illness or injury that will change or hasn’t yet been fully treated), and
- Your disability is expected to continue for an unknown amount of time
Who’s covered?
Veterans
What kind of benefits can I get?
- Health care
- Compensation (payments)
How do I get these benefits?
You’ll need to file a claim for disability compensation. When you file, you’ll have to show that you have a severe, service-connected disability that’s unstable and expected to continue for an unknown amount of time. This information will normally be part of your Service Treatment Record.
Find out how to file a claim for disability compensation
Example: While in active service, a service member was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease and began chemotherapy that continued during and after her medical discharge process. She continued to get treatment through her local VA medical center, and we gave her a prestabilization rating of 100% for 1 year from her date of discharge.