VA Individual Unemployability if you can't work

You may be able to get disability benefits if you meet both of the requirements listed below.

Both of these must be true:

You have at least 1 service-connected disability rated at 60% or more disabling, or 2 or more service-connected disabilities—with at least 1 rated at 40% or more disabling and a combined rating of 70% or more— and

You can’t hold down a steady job that supports you financially (known as substantially gainful employment) because of your service-connected disability. Odd jobs (marginal employment) don’t count.

Note: In certain cases—for example, if you need to be in the hospital often—you may qualify at a lower disability rating.