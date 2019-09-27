Request a priority review

You can request to have your appeal Advanced on Docket, or moved to the front of the line, for any of the below reasons.

One of these must be true. You:

Are 75 years old or older, or

Suffer from a serious illness, or

Are in financial distress, or

Have other sufficient cause (a reason for needing your appeal reviewed faster)

Note: If you’re over 75 years old, your appeal will receive Advanced on Docket status automatically.