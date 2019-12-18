How to file a VA disability claim
Find out how to file a claim for disability compensation or increased disability compensation.
How do I prepare before starting my application?
- Find out if you’re eligible for VA disability compensation
- Gather any evidence (supporting documents) you’ll submit yourself when you file your VA disability claim.
- Be sure your claim is filled out completely and you have all the supporting documents ready to send in along with your claim. This will help us process your claim quickly.
Learn about fully developed claims
- Find out if you’ll need to turn in any additional forms with your claim
What evidence will I need to provide to support my claim?
You can help to support your VA disability claim by providing documents, such as:
- VA medical records and hospital records that relate to your claimed illnesses or injuries or that show your rated disability has gotten worse
- Private medical records and hospital reports that relate to your claimed illnesses or injuries or that show your disability has gotten worse
- Supporting statements you’d like to provide from family members, friends, clergy members, law enforcement personnel, or those you served with that can tell us more about your claimed condition and how and when it happened or how it got worse
Depending on the type of claim you file, you may gather supporting documents yourself, or you can ask for our help to gather evidence.
Find out what evidence we’ll need for your claim
We’ll also review your discharge papers (DD214 or other separation documents) and service treatment records.
Please note: You don’t have to submit any evidence to support your claim, but we may need to schedule a claim exam so we can learn more about your condition.
You should also know that you have up to a year from the date we receive your claim to turn in any evidence. If you start your application and need time to gather more supporting documents, you can save your application and come back later to finish it. We’ll recognize the date you started your application as your date of claim as long as you complete it within 365 days.
What other ways can I file my disability claim?
By mail
File your claim by mail using an Application for Disability Compensation and Related Compensation Benefits (VA Form 21-526EZ).
Download VA Form 21-526EZ (PDF)
Print the form, fill it out, and send it to this address:
Department of Veterans Affairs
Claims Intake Center
PO Box 4444
Janesville, WI 53547-4444
In person
Bring your application to a VA regional benefit office near you.
Find a VA regional benefit office near you
With the help of a trained professional
You can work with a trained professional called an accredited representative to get help filing a claim for disability compensation.
Get help filing your claim
What happens after I file my VA disability claim?
Find out what happens after you file
You don’t need to do anything while you’re waiting unless we send you a letter asking for more information. If we schedule exams for you, be sure not to miss them.
Track the status of your claim
How long does it take VA to make a decision?
Average number of days to complete disability-related claims in November 2019
If I start my VA disability application, does VA consider this “intent to file”?
No. Simply starting your VA disability application doesn’t show your intent to file. You’ll need to submit an intent to file form, which sets the effective date (the day you can start getting your benefits). Then you can focus on gathering supporting documents to turn in with your pension application. If you submit an intent to file before you file your claim, you may be able to get retroactive payments (money you’ll get starting from your effective date).
Note: If you file your claim online, you don't need to separately send an intent to file form. The online application already includes your intent to file.
How do I submit an intent to file?
You can submit your intent to file by phone or by written form.
Note: If you file your claim online, you don't need to separately send an intent to file form. The online application already includes your intent to file.
By phone
Call 800-827-1000, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.
By submitting a form
Download, fill out, and submit an Intent to File a Claim for Compensation and/or Pension, or Survivors Pension and/or DIC (VA Form 21-0966).
Download VA Form 21-0966 (PDF)
Turn in your form in any of these ways:
-
Mail it to this address:
Department of Veterans Affairs
Claims Intake Center
PO Box 4444
Janesville, WI 53547-4444
-
Turn it in at a VA regional office near you.
Find a VA regional office near you
-
Work with a trained professional called an accredited representative to get help applying for VA disability benefits.
Get help filing a claim
More information about filing disability claims
-
Claim types and when to file
Learn about standard claims, supplemental claims, secondary claims, and more.
-
Evidence needed for your disability claim
Find out what evidence we'll need to support your disability claim.
-
Disabilities that appear within 1 year after discharge
Find out if you can get disability benefits if you have signs of an illness within a year after being discharged from service.
-
Get help filing a claim
Find out how to work with a trained professional called an accredited representative to file your claim.