How to file a VA disability claim

You can support your VA disability claim by providing these documents:

VA medical records and hospital records. These could relate to your claimed illnesses or injuries or they could show that your rated disability has gotten worse.

These could relate to your claimed illnesses or injuries or they could show that your rated disability has gotten worse. Private medical records and hospital reports. These could relate to your claimed illnesses or injuries or they could show that your disability has gotten worse.

These could relate to your claimed illnesses or injuries or they could show that your disability has gotten worse. Supporting statements. These could be from family members, friends, clergy members, law enforcement personnel, or people you served with. These statements could tell us more about your claimed condition and how and when it happened or how it got worse.

Depending on the type of claim you file, you may gather supporting documents yourself, or you can ask for our help to gather evidence.

Learn more about the evidence we’ll need for your claim

We’ll also review your discharge papers (DD214 or other separation documents) and service treatment records.

Do I have to submit evidence with my claim?

No. You don’t have to submit any evidence to support your claim. But we may need to schedule a claim exam so we can learn more about your condition.

Learn more about VA claim exams (C&P exams)

You should also know that you have up to a year from the date we receive your claim to turn in any evidence. If you start your application and need time to gather more supporting documents, you can save your application and come back later to finish it. We’ll recognize the date you started your application as your date of claim as long as you complete it within 365 days.

How do I file a claim for compensation?

You can file a claim in any of these 5 ways.

Option 1: Online

You can file a claim online now.