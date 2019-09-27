File additional forms for your disability claim

A Declaration of Status of Dependents (VA Form 21-686c)

Download VA Form 21-686c (PDF)

And:

If your dependent is a child in school between the ages of 18 and 23, you’ll also need to turn in a Request for Approval of School Attendance (VA Form 21-674).

Download VA Form 21-674 (PDF)

If your dependent is a seriously disabled child, you’ll also need to turn in all private medical records for the child’s disabilities.