File additional forms for your disability claim

Find out if you’ll need to turn in any additional forms when you file your disability claim.

Do I need to turn in any additional forms?

In some cases, you may need to turn in one or more additional forms to support your disability claim.

If you’re: You’ll need to turn in:
A National Guard and Reserve member All your service treatment and personnel records from your unit(s)
Claiming Individual Unemployability

Both of these:

A Veteran’s Application for Increased Compensation Based on Unemployability (VA Form 21-8940)

Download VA Form 21-8940 (PDF)

and

A Request for Employment Information in Connection with Claim for Disability Benefits (VA Form 21-4192)

Download VA Form 21-4192 (PDF)

Claiming posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

A Statement in Support of Claim for Service Connection for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (VA Form 21-0781)

Download VA Form 21-0781 (PDF)

or

You can fill out VA Form 21-0781 when you file a disability claim online.

Claiming PTSD based on a personal assault

A Statement in Support of Claim for Service Connection for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Secondary to Personal Assault (VA Form 21-0781a)

Download VA Form 21-0781a (PDF)

or

You can fill out VA Form 21-0781a when you file a disability claim online.

Claiming Specially Adapted Housing or a Special Home Adaptation

An Application in Acquiring Specially Adapted Housing or Special Home Adaptation Grant (VA Form 26-4555)

Download VA Form 26-4555 (PDF)

Claiming an auto allowance

An Application for Automobile or Other Conveyance and Adaptive Equipment (VA Form 21-4502)

Download VA Form 21-4502 (PDF)

Claiming an auto adaptive-equipment grant

An Application for Adaptive Equipment—Motor Vehicle (VA Form 10-1394)

Download VA Form 10-1394 (PDF)

Claiming additional benefits because you or your spouse needs Aid and Attendance

An Examination for Housebound Status or Permanent Need for Regular Aid and Attendance (VA Form 21-2680)

Download VA Form 21-2680 (PDF)

Claiming Aid and Attendance because you’re in a nursing home

A Request for Nursing Home Information in Connection with Claim for Aid and Attendance (VA Form 21-0779)

Download VA Form 21-0779 (PDF)

Claiming dependents

A Declaration of Status of Dependents (VA Form 21-686c)

Download VA Form 21-686c (PDF)

And:

If your dependent is a child in school between the ages of 18 and 23, you’ll also need to turn in a Request for Approval of School Attendance (VA Form 21-674).

Download VA Form 21-674 (PDF)

If your dependent is a seriously disabled child, you’ll also need to turn in all private medical records for the child’s disabilities.
Authorizing the release of your medical records to VA

Authorization to Disclose Information to VA (VA Form 21-4142)

Download VA Form 21-4142 (PDF)

or

You can fill out VA Form 21-4142 when you file a disability claim online.

Last updated: