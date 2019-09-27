File additional forms for your disability claim
Find out if you’ll need to turn in any additional forms when you file your disability claim.
Do I need to turn in any additional forms?
In some cases, you may need to turn in one or more additional forms to support your disability claim.
|If you’re:
|You’ll need to turn in:
|A National Guard and Reserve member
|All your service treatment and personnel records from your unit(s)
|Claiming Individual Unemployability
|
Both of these:
A Veteran’s Application for Increased Compensation Based on Unemployability (VA Form 21-8940)
Download VA Form 21-8940 (PDF)
and
A Request for Employment Information in Connection with Claim for Disability Benefits (VA Form 21-4192)
|Claiming posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
|
A Statement in Support of Claim for Service Connection for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (VA Form 21-0781)
Download VA Form 21-0781 (PDF)
or
You can fill out VA Form 21-0781 when you file a disability claim online.
|Claiming PTSD based on a personal assault
|
A Statement in Support of Claim for Service Connection for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Secondary to Personal Assault (VA Form 21-0781a)
Download VA Form 21-0781a (PDF)
or
You can fill out VA Form 21-0781a when you file a disability claim online.
|Claiming Specially Adapted Housing or a Special Home Adaptation
|
An Application in Acquiring Specially Adapted Housing or Special Home Adaptation Grant (VA Form 26-4555)
|Claiming an auto allowance
|
An Application for Automobile or Other Conveyance and Adaptive Equipment (VA Form 21-4502)
|Claiming an auto adaptive-equipment grant
|
An Application for Adaptive Equipment—Motor Vehicle (VA Form 10-1394)
|Claiming additional benefits because you or your spouse needs Aid and Attendance
|
An Examination for Housebound Status or Permanent Need for Regular Aid and Attendance (VA Form 21-2680)
|Claiming Aid and Attendance because you’re in a nursing home
|
A Request for Nursing Home Information in Connection with Claim for Aid and Attendance (VA Form 21-0779)
|Claiming dependents
|
A Declaration of Status of Dependents (VA Form 21-686c)
Download VA Form 21-686c (PDF)
And:
If your dependent is a child in school between the ages of 18 and 23, you’ll also need to turn in a Request for Approval of School Attendance (VA Form 21-674).
If your dependent is a seriously disabled child, you’ll also need to turn in all private medical records for the child’s disabilities.
|Authorizing the release of your medical records to VA
|
Authorization to Disclose Information to VA (VA Form 21-4142)
Download VA Form 21-4142 (PDF)
or
You can fill out VA Form 21-4142 when you file a disability claim online.