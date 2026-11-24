File additional forms for your disability claim

For increased compensation if you can’t work (Individual Unemployability)

When you file a claim for disability compensation, you’ll also need to submit both of these forms:

A Veteran’s Application for Increased Compensation Based on Unemployability (VA Form 21-8940)

Get VA Form 21-8940 to download

Get VA Form 21-8940 to download A Request for Employment Information in Connection with Claim for Disability Benefits (VA Form 21-4192)

Get VA Form 21-4192 to download

Learn more about special claims based on Individual Unemployability

If you’re filing a claim for disability compensation online, you don’t need to submit this PDF form. We’ll ask you questions about your claim for increased compensation based on Individual Unemployability when you fill out your online claim.

For disability compensation related to posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or another mental health condition

When you file a claim for disability compensation, you can also submit this optional form:

A Statement in Support of Claimed Mental Health Disorder(s) Due to an In-Service Traumatic Event(s) (VA Form 21-0781)

Note: This form is optional, but it may help us identify records and other evidence to support your claim.

Get VA Form 21-0781 to download

Learn more about VA disability compensation for PTSD

For an automobile allowance

When you file a claim for disability compensation, you’ll also need to submit this form:

An Application for Automobile or Other Conveyance and Adaptive Equipment (VA Form 21-4502)

Get VA Form 21-4502 to download

Learn more about special claims to get an automobile allowance

For an adaptive-equipment grant for your automobile

When you file a claim for disability compensation, you’ll also need to submit this form:

An Application for Adaptive Equipment—Motor Vehicle (VA Form 10-1394)

Get VA Form 10-1394 to download

Learn more about special claims to get adaptive equipment for your vehicle

For a clothing allowance

When you file a claim for disability compensation, you’ll also need to submit this form:

An Application for Annual Clothing Allowance (VA Form 10-8678)

Get VA Form 10-8678 to download

Learn more about special claims to get a clothing allowance