Evidence needed for your disability claim

We require certain documents to support all claims for disability benefits.

You’ll need to submit or give us permission to gather these:

Your DD214 or other separation documents

Your service treatment records

Any medical evidence related to your illness or injury (like doctor’s reports, X-rays, and medical test results)

Note: In 1973, a fire at the National Personnel Records Center (NPRC) in St. Louis destroyed records held for Veterans who were discharged from the Army and Air Force during certain periods of time. Your records may have been destroyed in the fire if you were discharged from the Army between November 1, 1912, and January 1, 1960, or if you were discharged from the Air Force between September 25, 1947, and January 1, 1964. If you think your records may have been involved in this fire, you can learn more about the fire and how to get help filing a claim.

Learn more about the fire at the NPRC