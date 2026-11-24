Evidence needed for your disability claim

We require certain documents to support all claims for disability benefits.

You’ll need to submit or give us permission to gather these documents:

Your DD214 or other separation documents

Your service treatment records

Any medical evidence related to your illness or injury (like doctors’ reports, X-rays, and medical test results)

If you want us to request your medical records from a non-VA provider or Vet Center, you’ll need to give us permission. Complete and submit both of these forms:

Authorization to Disclose Information to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) (VA Form 21-4142)

General Release for Medical Provider Information to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) (VA Form 21-4142a)

Both forms are included in the same PDF download. You can submit this form online or by mail.

Get VA Forms 21-4142 and 21-4142a to fill out online or download

You can also submit lay evidence to support your claim. Lay evidence is written testimony by you or someone who knows about your condition or related events. Anyone can provide lay evidence. This person doesn’t need to have any specific training or education. We’ll review lay evidence along with any other evidence you submit.

You or someone else can provide lay evidence in any of these ways:

Write and submit a statement about your situation on a blank piece of paper

Complete and submit a Lay or Witness Statement (also known as a “buddy statement”) (VA Form 21-10210)

Get VA Form 21-10210

Get VA Form 21-10210 Complete and submit a Statement in Support of Claim (VA Form 21-4138)

Get VA Form 21-4138

If your records were destroyed in the 1973 NPRC fire in St. Louis

In 1973, a fire at the National Personnel Records Center (NPRC) in St. Louis destroyed records held for Veterans who were discharged from the Army and Air Force during certain periods of time. If your records were destroyed in this fire, you can get help reconstructing them.

Find out how to reconstruct your records

If you’re a service member filing a claim through the BDD program

If you’re filing a claim through the Benefits Delivery at Discharge (BDD) program, you must submit these documents:

Copies of your service treatment records for your current period of service, and

A completed Separation Health Assessment - Part A Self-Assessment form

Learn more about filing a claim through the BDD program