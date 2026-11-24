Evidence needed for your disability claim
When you file a disability claim, we review all available evidence (supporting documents) to determine if you’re eligible for benefits. Find out what evidence you’ll need. And learn about your options for gathering documents to support your claim.
What documents will I need to support my claim?
We require certain documents to support all claims for disability benefits.
You’ll need to submit or give us permission to gather these documents:
- Your DD214 or other separation documents
- Your service treatment records
- Any medical evidence related to your illness or injury (like doctors’ reports, X-rays, and medical test results)
If you want us to request your medical records from a non-VA provider or Vet Center, you’ll need to give us permission. Complete and submit both of these forms:
- Authorization to Disclose Information to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) (VA Form 21-4142)
- General Release for Medical Provider Information to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) (VA Form 21-4142a)
Both forms are included in the same PDF download. You can submit this form online or by mail.
Get VA Forms 21-4142 and 21-4142a to fill out online or download
You can also submit lay evidence to support your claim. Lay evidence is written testimony by you or someone who knows about your condition or related events. Anyone can provide lay evidence. This person doesn’t need to have any specific training or education. We’ll review lay evidence along with any other evidence you submit.
You or someone else can provide lay evidence in any of these ways:
- Write and submit a statement about your situation on a blank piece of paper
- Complete and submit a Lay or Witness Statement (also known as a “buddy statement”) (VA Form 21-10210)
Get VA Form 21-10210
- Complete and submit a Statement in Support of Claim (VA Form 21-4138)
Get VA Form 21-4138
If your records were destroyed in the 1973 NPRC fire in St. Louis
In 1973, a fire at the National Personnel Records Center (NPRC) in St. Louis destroyed records held for Veterans who were discharged from the Army and Air Force during certain periods of time. If your records were destroyed in this fire, you can get help reconstructing them.
Find out how to reconstruct your records
If you’re a service member filing a claim through the BDD program
If you’re filing a claim through the Benefits Delivery at Discharge (BDD) program, you must submit these documents:
- Copies of your service treatment records for your current period of service, and
- A completed Separation Health Assessment - Part A Self-Assessment form
What should the evidence show to support my disability claim?
This depends on the type of claim and on the issue or benefit you’re filing a claim for. Find your claim type here to learn what evidence you’ll need.
Notice to Veterans and service members of evidence needed: We’re required by law to tell you what evidence you’ll need to provide to support your disability claim. The information on this page is a summary of evidence requirements (called “section 5103 notice”).
Type of claim you’re filing
Find out what evidence you’ll need for your claim type:
Original claim—the first claim you file for disability benefits
If you’re filing a disability claim for a condition related to your active-duty service, you’ll need to submit medical or lay evidence that these are true:
- You have a current physical or mental disability, and
- You experienced an event, got injured, or became infected with a disease during your active-duty service, and
- There’s a link between your current condition and the event, injury, or disease that happened during your service. Usually we need medical records or medical opinions from healthcare providers to support this link. We may also accept lay evidence, like a buddy statement (VA Form 21-10210).
Note: If your claim is for an illness or injury that existed before military service and got worse because of your service, submit any information or evidence you have about your condition as it existed before you entered service.
In certain situations, we may conclude that there’s a link between your military service and your disability even if there’s no evidence. This usually applies to:
- A chronic (long-lasting) illness that appears within a year after discharge, or
- An illness caused by contact with contaminants (toxic chemicals) or other hazardous materials, or
- An illness caused by your time spent as a POW
If you’re filing a disability claim for a condition related to your period of active duty training, you’ll need to submit medical or lay evidence that shows these are true:
- You have a current physical or mental condition, and
- You became infected with a disease, or got injured—or your injury got worse—during your training, and
- There’s a link between your current condition and the injury or disease that happened during your training. Usually we need medical records or medical opinions from healthcare providers to support this link. We may also accept lay evidence, like a buddy statement (VA Form 21-10210).
If you’re filing a disability claim for a condition related to your period of inactive duty training, you’ll need to submit medical or lay evidence that shows these are true:
- You have a current physical or mental condition, and
- You got injured, or your injury got worse—or you experienced an acute myocardial infarction, cardiac arrest, or cerebrovascular accident—during your training, and
- There’s a link between your current condition and the injury, disease, or health event that happened during your training. Usually we need medical records or medical opinions from healthcare providers to support this link. We may also accept lay evidence, like a buddy statement (VA Form 21-10210).
Increased claim—a claim for more compensation for a disability that we’ve already determined to be service connected and that’s gotten worse
You’ll need to submit current evidence from a medical professional that shows your disability has gotten worse.
Submit at least 1 of these types of documents:
- Medical records or medical opinions from healthcare providers
- Lay evidence, like a buddy statement (VA Form 21-10210)
Note: We require only 1 of these types of documents, but you may submit both medical records and lay evidence if you’d like.
Secondary service-connected claim—a claim for a new disability that’s linked to a service-connected disability you already have
You’ll need to submit medical or lay evidence that shows these are true:
- You have a new physical or mental condition, and
- There’s a link between the new condition and the disability we’ve already determined is service connected. Usually we need medical records or medical opinions from healthcare providers to support this link. In certain circumstances, we may also accept lay evidence, like a buddy statement (VA Form 21-10210).
Note: If you already have a service-connected disability because 1 of your lower limbs was amputated at or above the knee, or both of your lower limbs were amputated at or above the ankles, and your new disability is a cardiovascular condition, we may conclude there’s a link between the 2 disabilities even if there’s no evidence.
Supplemental claim—a claim to provide new evidence for a disability claim we denied in the past
If you have new and relevant evidence to support your denied claim
You’ll need to submit new and relevant evidence that you think will change our decision:
- New evidence is information you didn’t submit to us in the past
- Relevant evidence is information that proves or disproves something in your claim
We can also help you gather documents from a VA medical center, other federal facility, or your private healthcare provider. You’ll need to provide the name of the facility that treated you and the treatment dates.
If you have a presumptive condition now covered because of a change in law
You’ll need to submit or identify these types of evidence:
- Medical records that show the diagnosis and severity of your claimed condition, and
- Military records that show you meet the service requirements for the presumption
If you have qualifying military service for a presumptive condition, you don’t need to prove that your service caused the condition. We automatically assume (or “presume”) that your service caused your condition.
Learn more about presumptive conditions based on exposure to toxic materials:
- Burn pits during Gulf War service
- Agent Orange during Vietnam Era service
- Mustard gas or lewisite
- Contaminated water at Camp Lejeune
- Ionizing radiation
Learn more about different types of presumptive conditions:
- Certain conditions for former prisoners of war
- Certain illnesses linked to Gulf War service in Afghanistan
- Certain illnesses linked to Gulf War service in Southwest Asia
- Certain other illnesses diagnosed within a year after discharge
Additional evidence for certain issues
Find out what evidence you can submit for a claim related to military sexual trauma (MST).
Learn about evidence to support an MST claim
Find out what additional evidence you’ll need if you’re filing a claim for any of these other issues:
Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other mental health conditions
You can submit a completed Statement in Support of Claimed Mental Health Disorder(s) Due to an In-Service Traumatic Event(s) (VA Form 21-0781). This form is optional, but it may help us identify records and other evidence to support your claim.
Get VA Form 21-0781 to download
Individual Unemployability
You’ll need to submit these additional forms:
- A completed Veteran’s Application for Increased Compensation Based on Unemployability (VA Form 21-8940)
Get VA Form 21-8940
- A completed Request for Employment Information in Connection with Claim for Disability Benefits (VA Form 21-4192), completed by your last employer
Get VA Form 21-4192
You’ll need to submit medical evidence that shows a service-connected disability prevents you from getting or keeping substantially gainful employment (work that brings in enough money to earn a livelihood). Odd jobs (marginal employment) or jobs with an annual gross income less than the federal poverty threshold for 1 person typically don’t count as substantially gainful employment.
If you’re filing a claim to get a disability rating that’s higher than our maximum rating for a specific disability (also called an “extra-schedular rating”), you’ll need to submit additional evidence. Your evidence must show that your disability causes such severe or unusual disruptions to your life that our standard ratings don’t adequately describe them.
Temporary 100% disability rating
You’ll need to submit evidence that shows you experienced at least 1 of these situations at a hospital:
- You spent more than 21 days in a VA hospital or other approved hospital for a service-connected disability, or
- You were under hospital observation for more than 21 days at our expense for a service-connected disability
If you had surgery or other treatment at a VA hospital, other approved hospital, or outpatient clinic for a service-connected disability, you’ll need to submit evidence that shows at least 1 of these is true:
- Your surgery required a recovery time of at least 1 month, or
- Your surgery resulted in severe issues after surgery. These could include surgical wounds that haven’t totally healed, stumps of recent amputations, being unable to move due to being put in splints or casts, being unable to leave your house, or having to use a wheelchair or crutches, or
- You didn’t have surgery, but at least 1 of your major joints was immobilized by a cast (this includes getting a cast after treatment at an outpatient clinic).
Presumptive condition
You’ll need to submit or identify these types of evidence:
- Medical records that show the diagnosis and severity of your claimed condition, and
- Military records that show you meet the service requirements for the presumption
If you have qualifying military service for a presumptive condition, you don’t need to prove that your service caused the condition. We automatically assume (or “presume”) that your service caused your condition.
Learn more about presumptive conditions based on exposure to toxic materials:
- Burn pits during Gulf War service
- Agent Orange during Vietnam Era service
- Mustard gas or lewisite
- Contaminated water at Camp Lejeune
- Ionizing radiation
Learn more about different types of presumptive conditions:
- Certain conditions for former prisoners of war
- Certain illnesses linked to Gulf War service in Afghanistan
- Certain illnesses linked to Gulf War service in Southwest Asia
- Certain other illnesses diagnosed within a year after discharge
These tropical diseases are also presumptive conditions:
- Amebiasis
- Blackwater fever
- Cholera
- Dracontiasis
- Dysentery
- Filariasis
- Leishmaniasis, including kala-azar
- Loiasis
- Malaria
- Onchocerciasis
- Oroya fever
- Pinta
- Plague
- Schistosomiasis
- Yaws
- Yellow fever
- Conditions that develop as a result of treatments related to any of these diseases
VA Title 38 U.S.C. 1151 claims
You’ll need to submit evidence that shows at least 1 of these led directly to an added disability or to your injury or disease getting worse:
- VA hospitalization, or
- VA medical or surgical treatment, or
- A VA health exam, or
- VA training
The evidence must also show 1 of these descriptions is true:
- Your disability was the direct result of carelessness, negligence, lack of proper skill, error in judgment, or other fault of VA, or
- Your disability wasn’t a reasonably expected result or complication of the VA care or treatment you received, or
- Your disability was the direct result of participating in a VA Veterans Readiness and Employment or compensated work therapy program
Seriously disabled child
You’ll need to submit medical evidence that shows the child became permanently disabled because of a physical or mental disability before their 18th birthday.
Note: In order to be eligible for additional compensation for a seriously disabled child, you must have a combined disability rating of 30% or more.
Additional evidence for certain benefits
Find out what additional evidence you’ll need if you’re filing a claim for any of these benefits:
Aid and Attendance benefits and Housebound allowance
You’ll need to submit 1 of these forms:
- An Examination for Housebound Status or Permanent Need for Regular Aid and Attendance (VA Form 21-2680)
Get VA Form 21-2680
- Or, if you’re in a nursing home, a Request for Nursing Home Information in Connection with Claim for Aid and Attendance (VA Form 21-0779)
Get VA Form 21-0779
If you’re applying for Aid and Attendance benefits for yourself, you’ll also need to submit evidence that shows 1 of these descriptions is true:
- You need another person to help you perform daily activities, like bathing, feeding, and dressing, or
- You have to stay in bed—or spend a large portion of the day in bed—because of your disability
If you’re applying for Aid and Attendance benefits for your spouse, you’ll also need to submit evidence that shows 1 of these descriptions is true:
- Your spouse needs another person to help them perform daily activities, like bathing, feeding, and dressing, or
- Your spouse is a patient in a nursing home due to the loss of mental or physical abilities related to a disability, or
- Your spouse has limited eyesight (even with glasses or contact lenses they have only 5/200 or less in both eyes; or concentric contraction of the visual field to 5 degrees or less)
Note: To be eligible for increased compensation based on your spouse’s need for Aid and Attendance benefits, you must have a combined disability rating of 30% or more.
For Housebound benefits, you’ll also need to submit evidence that shows these descriptions are true:
- You have a single service-connected disability rated at 100% disabling and another service-connected disability rated at 60% or more disabling, or
- You have a single service-connected disability rated at 100% disabling, and you’re permanently confined to your home most of the time
Learn more about Aid and Attendance benefits and Housebound allowance
Automobile allowance and adaptive equipment
You’ll need to submit an Application for Automobile or Other Conveyance and Adaptive Equipment (VA Form 21-4502)
You’ll also need to submit evidence that shows you have at least 1 of these service-connected disabilities:
- The loss, or permanent loss of use, of 1 or both feet, or
- The loss, or permanent loss of use, of 1 or both hands, or
- Permanent decreased vision in both eyes: 20/200 vision or less in your better eye with glasses, or greater than 20/200 vision but with a visual field defect that has reduced your peripheral vision to 20 degrees or less in your better eye, or
- A severe burn injury, or
- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or
- Ankylosis in 1 or both knees or hips
Note: This qualifies you for an adaptive-equipment grant only.
Learn more about automobile allowance and adaptive equipment
Specially Adapted Housing or Special Home Adaptation
You’ll need to submit both of these:
- Evidence that shows you’re a Veteran or service member with a qualifying permanent and totally disabling service-connected disability
Find out if you have a qualifying service-connected disability
- An Application in Acquiring Specially Adapted Housing or Special Home Adaptation Grant (VA Form 26-4555)
Get VA Form 26-4555
How do I upload evidence for my disability claim?
If you haven’t filed your claim yet
If you file your disability claim online, you can upload your evidence during the application process.
File a disability compensation claim online
If you’ve already filed your claim online
If you’re waiting for a decision, you can upload more evidence using our claim status tool. You can also use the tool to check which evidence you’ve already uploaded.
Explore your options for gathering evidence
With the Fully Developed Claims program, you send in all the evidence you have—or can easily get—when you file your claim. Find out how you can use this program to get a faster decision on your disability benefits claim.
With standard claims, we take more responsibility for gathering the evidence we need to make a decision on your claim. Find out how to file a standard disability claim.