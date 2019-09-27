VA Fully Developed Claims program

You’ll need to send us:

All private medical records related to the claimed condition, like reports from your own doctor or X-rays or other test results from a non-VA hospital or other treatment center, and

Any records of medical treatment you’ve received for the claimed condition while serving in the military, and

Any military personnel records you have that relate to the claimed condition, and

Information about any related health records that you don’t have but that we can request on your behalf from a federal facility like a VA medical center or clinic

If you think your service records don’t include a description of your disability, you can also submit letters from family members, friends, clergy members, law enforcement personnel, or those you served with that can tell us more about your claimed condition and how and when it happened.

Note: In 1973, a fire at the National Personnel Records Center (NPRC) in St. Louis destroyed records held for Veterans who were discharged from the Army and Air Force during certain periods of time. Your records may have been destroyed in the fire if you were discharged from the Army between November 1, 1912 and January 1, 1960, or if you were discharged from the Air Force between September 25, 1947 and January 1, 1964. If you think your records may have been involved in this fire, you can learn more about the fire and how to get help filing a claim.

Learn more about the fire at the NPRC