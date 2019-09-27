Types of VA disability claims and when to file

We refer to the first claim you file for a disability as your original claim.

You can file a claim up to 180 days before leaving the service:

If you have 180-90 days left on active duty , you may be able to file a pre-discharge claim through the Benefits Delivery at Discharge (BDD) program. This may help speed up the claim decision process so you can get your benefits sooner.

Find out how to file a pre-discharge claim

If you have less than 90 days left on active duty, you can’t file your claim through the BDD program. But you can still file before you’re discharged, and your claim will be processed after separation as a fully developed or standard claim.

Learn more about gathering evidence for standard and fully developed claims

You can also file a claim for a disability that appears after discharge:

This is called a postservice claim. There’s no time limit on filing a postservice claim. But you should know that the process may become more complex the longer you wait.

Learn more about disabilities that may be related to your active-duty service but may not appear until after you’ve left the military:

Find out how to file a claim for disability compensation