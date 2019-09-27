Pre-discharge claim

If you have 180 to 90 days left on active duty, you’ll need to apply for benefits through the BDD program. The application process depends on where you’re stationed.

If you’re stationed in the U.S.

You can file a claim online, by mail, or in person.

Find out how to file a claim for disability compensation

To complete the process, you’ll need to:

Submit your service treatment records along with your application, and

Be available for 45 days from the date you apply for a VA medical exam, and

Finish all phases of the VA/DoD medical separation examination process before your release from the military

If you’re stationed overseas

You can start your claim at a BDD office.

Find out how to file a claim overseas

Need help applying?

If you’re on a military base or other installation, contact your local Transition Assistance Office or ACAP Center (Army only) to make an appointment to attend a VA benefits briefing. At this briefing, you’ll learn how to start your claim. You can also call us toll-free at 800-827-1000.