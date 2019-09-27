Pre-discharge claim
If you have an illness or injury that you believe was caused—or made worse—by your active-duty service, you can file a claim for disability benefits 180 to 90 days before you leave the military. This may help speed up the claim decision process so you can get your benefits sooner. Find out how to file a claim through the Benefits Delivery at Discharge (BDD) program—and what to do if you have less than 90 days left on active duty.
Can I use the BDD program to get my disability compensation sooner?
You can use the BDD program if you meet all of the requirements listed below.
All of these must be true:
- You’re a service member on full-time active duty (including a member of the National Guard, Reserves, or Coast Guard), and
- You have a known separation date, and
- Your separation date is in the next 180 to 90 days
What if I have less than 90 days left on active duty?
You can’t file a BDD claim or add more medical conditions to your initial claim. But you can still begin the process of filing your claim before discharge.
Learn how to file a claim less than 90 days before discharge
Are there any other reasons I can’t use the BDD program?
You can’t use the BDD program if your claim requires special handling—even if you’re on full-time active duty, with more than 90 days left of service.
You can’t use the BDD program if any of these are true. You:
- Need case management for a serious injury or illness, or
- Have suffered the loss of a body part, or
- Are terminally ill, or
- Are waiting to be discharged while being treated at a VA hospital or other military treatment facility, or
- Need to have a VA exam done in a foreign country (except if the exam can be requested by the overseas BDD office in either Landstuhl, Germany, or Yongsan, Korea), or
- Are pregnant, or
- Are waiting for us to determine your Character of Discharge, or
- Can’t go to a VA exam during the 45 day period after you submit your claim, or
- Didn’t submit copies of your treatment records for your current period of service, or
- Added a medical condition to your original claim when you had less than 90 days left on active duty (Note: We’ll process the added conditions after your discharge.)
What kind of disability benefits can I get?
Compensation (monthly payments)
How do I file a claim for disability compensation before I leave the service?
Choose the scenario below that matches your situation to find out how to file a claim for disability compensation before discharge.
-
If you have 180 to 90 days left on active duty, you’ll need to apply for benefits through the BDD program. The application process depends on where you’re stationed.
If you’re stationed in the U.S.
You can file a claim online, by mail, or in person.
Find out how to file a claim for disability compensation
To complete the process, you’ll need to:
- Submit your service treatment records along with your application, and
- Be available for 45 days from the date you apply for a VA medical exam, and
- Finish all phases of the VA/DoD medical separation examination process before your release from the military
If you’re stationed overseas
You can start your claim at a BDD office.
Find out how to file a claim overseas
Need help applying?
If you’re on a military base or other installation, contact your local Transition Assistance Office or ACAP Center (Army only) to make an appointment to attend a VA benefits briefing. At this briefing, you’ll learn how to start your claim. You can also call us toll-free at 800-827-1000.
-
If you have less than 90 days left on active duty, you have a few options for filing a disability claim:
File a fully developed or standard claim
The difference in these claim types is based on how you gather evidence (supporting documents like a doctor’s report and medical test results) to support your claim.
Find out how to file a claim for disability compensation
Find out what evidence you need for fully developed and standard claims
-
If you’re wounded, injured, or fall ill while serving and can’t perform your duties, you’ll be referred to IDES. Through this system, we at VA work together with the Department of Defense (DoD) to make disability evaluation seamless, simple, fast, and fair.
If you’re found to be medically unfit for duty, IDES will give you a proposed VA disability rating before you leave the service. You’ll also be entitled to Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment (VR&E) services.
Find out how to access VR&E services through IDES
How can I get support for myself and my family as I transition to civilian life?
Our Transition Assistance Program (TAP) can help both you and your family with this transition. We’ll help you find out which VA benefits and services you’re entitled to, like health care, career guidance, training, and counseling.
Learn more about TAP