File a pre-discharge claim while overseas

You can file a disability claim through the Benefits Delivery at Discharge (BDD) program while you’re stationed overseas. You’ll need to make sure you have enough time to finish your medical exam in the country where you’re located, which may include visits to specialty clinics.

In Germany

You can get in touch with the Landstuhl BDD office:

By email at GermanyBDD.vbapit@va.gov, or

In person by going to the office located in building 3724 at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. It's open Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. You don't need an appointment.

To complete the process, you’ll need to:

Have a copy of your service treatment records for your most recent service period, and

Be available for 45 days from the date you apply for a VA medical exam, and

Have enough time in-country to finish the medical exam, which may involve visits to several specialty clinics

In Korea

You can get in touch with the Camp Humphreys office:

By phone at DSN 757-2914 (or commercial 050-3357-2914), or

In person by going to the Korea BDD office located in the One-Stop Building on Camp Humphreys. The Korea BDD office is next to the SFL-TAP office and is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Department of Veterans Affairs

USAG Camp Humphreys

Building P-6400, Office V301

APO, AP 96271-5228

To complete the process, you’ll need to:

Have a copy of your service treatment records for your most recent service period, and

Be available for 45 days from the date you apply for a VA medical exam, and

Have enough time in-country to finish the medical exam, which may involve visits to several specialty clinics

In Europe, Africa, or the Middle East

If you’re separating from any station in Europe, Africa, or the Middle East, please contact our office at GermanyBDD.vbapit@va.gov for detailed instructions based on your location.