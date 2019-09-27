File a pre-discharge claim while overseas
You can file a disability claim through the Benefits Delivery at Discharge (BDD) program while you’re stationed overseas. You’ll need to make sure you have enough time to finish your medical exam in the country where you’re located, which may include visits to specialty clinics.
In Germany
You can get in touch with the Landstuhl BDD office:
- By email at GermanyBDD.vbapit@va.gov, or
- In person by going to the office located in building 3724 at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. It’s open Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. You don’t need an appointment.
To complete the process, you’ll need to:
- Have a copy of your service treatment records for your most recent service period, and
- Be available for 45 days from the date you apply for a VA medical exam, and
- Have enough time in-country to finish the medical exam, which may involve visits to several specialty clinics
In Korea
You can get in touch with the Camp Humphreys office:
- By phone at DSN 757-2914 (or commercial 050-3357-2914), or
- In person by going to the Korea BDD office located in the One-Stop Building on Camp Humphreys. The Korea BDD office is next to the SFL-TAP office and is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Department of Veterans Affairs
USAG Camp Humphreys
Building P-6400, Office V301
APO, AP 96271-5228
To complete the process, you’ll need to:
- Have a copy of your service treatment records for your most recent service period, and
- Be available for 45 days from the date you apply for a VA medical exam, and
- Have enough time in-country to finish the medical exam, which may involve visits to several specialty clinics
In Europe, Africa, or the Middle East
If you’re separating from any station in Europe, Africa, or the Middle East, please contact our office at GermanyBDD.vbapit@va.gov for detailed instructions based on your location.