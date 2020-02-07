More in this section

2020 VA DIC rates for parents

View 2020 VA Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) rates for the surviving parents of Veterans. These VA survivor benefits are tax exempt. This means you won’t have to pay any taxes on your DIC payments. These rates are effective December 1, 2019. On this page Rates if only 1 parent is alive

Rates if both parents are alive

How to use the rate tables

DIC rates if only 1 parent is alive These rates apply to you if you’re eligible for VA DIC as a surviving parent and both of the below descriptions are true for you. Both of these must be true: You’re the Veteran’s only surviving parent, and

Either you’re not remarried or you’re remarried and living with your spouse Note: Your yearly income is how much money you earn during one calendar year (January 1 to December 31). This includes income from all sources, such as wages, salary, investment payments, rental properties, gifts, income of dependents living in your home, and some retirement payments. If you’re remarried and living with your spouse, this also includes your spouse’s income. Select the income range that applies to you Click on an accordion to view the rate table. Use the amount in the first column that’s closest to your income when rounded up to find your beginning monthly rate. Then, follow the directions in the how to use the rate tables section to figure out your monthly payment.

$1,899 or less All yearly income limits and beginning monthly rates are in $ U.S. dollars Yearly income limit

(income less than or equal to this amount) Beginning monthly rate Rate of decrease

(also called a $1 decrement) $800 $663 None 900 655 .08 1,000 647 .08 1,100 693 .08 1,200 631 .08 1,300 623 .08 1,400 615 .08 1,500 607 .08 1,600 599 .08 1,700 591 .08 1,800 583 .08 1,899 575 .08

$1,900 to $2,899 All yearly income limits and beginning monthly rates are in $ U.S. dollars Yearly income limit

(income less than or equal to this amount) Beginning monthly rate Rate of decrease

(also called a $1 decrement) $1,900 $567 .08 2,000 567 .08 2,100 559 .08 2,200 551 .08 2,300 543 .08 2,400 535 .08 2,500 527 .08 2,600 519 .08 2,700 511 .08 2,800 503 .08 2,899 495 .08

$2,900 to $3,899 All yearly income limits and beginning monthly rates are in $ U.S. dollars Yearly income limit

(income less than or equal to this amount) Beginning monthly rate Rate of decrease

(also called a $1 decrement) $2,900 $487 .08 3,000 487 .08 3,100 479 .08 3,200 471 .08 3,300 463 .08 3,400 455 .08 3,500 447 .08 3,600 439 .08 3,700 431 .08 3,800 423 .08 3,899 415 .08

$3,900 to $4,899 All yearly income limits and beginning monthly rates are in $ U.S. dollars Yearly income limit

(income less than or equal to this amount) Beginning monthly rate Rate of decrease

(also called a $1 decrement) $3,900 $407 .08 4,000 407 .08 4,100 399 .08 4,200 391 .08 4,300 383 .08 4,400 375 .08 4,500 367 .08 4,600 359 .08 4,700 351 .08 4,800 343 .08 4,899 335 .08

$4,900 to $5,899 All yearly income limits and beginning monthly rates are in $ U.S. dollars Yearly income limit

(income less than or equal to this amount) Beginning monthly rate Rate of decrease

(also called a $1 decrement) $4,900 $327 .08 5,000 327 .08 5,100 319 .08 5,200 311 .08 5,300 303 .08 5,400 295 .08 5,500 287 .08 5,600 279 .08 5,700 271 .08 5,800 263 .08 5,899 255 .08

$5,900 to $6,899 All yearly income limits and beginning monthly rates are in $ U.S. dollars Yearly income limit

(income less than or equal to this amount) Beginning monthly rate Rate of decrease

(also called a $1 decrement) 5,900 $247 .08 6,000 247 .08 6,100 239 .08 6,200 231 .08 6,300 223 .08 6,400 215 .08 6,500 207 .08 6,600 199 .08 6,700 191 .08 6,800 183 .08 6,899 175 .08

$6,900 to $7,899 All yearly income limits and beginning monthly rates are in $ U.S. dollars Yearly income limit

(income less than or equal to this amount) Beginning monthly rate Rate of decrease

(also called a $1 decrement) $6,900 $167 .08 7,000 167 .08 7,100 159 .08 7,200 151 .08 7,300 143 .08 7,400 135 .08 7,500 127 .08 7,600 119 .08 7,700 111 .08 7,800 103 .08 7,899 95 .08

$7,900 to $15,641 All yearly income limits and beginning monthly rates are in $ U.S. dollars Yearly income limit

(income less than or equal to this amount) Beginning monthly rate Rate of decrease

(also called a $1 decrement) $7,900 $87 .08 8,000 87 .08 8,100 79 .08 8,200 71 .08 8,300 63 .08 8,400 55 .08 8,500 47 .08 8,600 39 .08 8,700 31 .08 8,800 23 .08 8,900 15 .08 9,000 7 .08 9,024 5.08 .08 If living with spouse: 9,025 to 21,024

If not living with spouse: 9,025 to 15,641 5 None

DIC rates if both parents are alive If the eligible parent doesn’t live with a spouse These rates apply to you if you’re eligible for VA DIC as a surviving parent and both of the below descriptions are true for you. Both of these must be true: You and the Veteran’s other surviving parent are both alive, and

You’re not living with the Veteran’s other surviving parent or a current spouse Note: Your yearly income is how much money you earn during one calendar year (January 1 to December 31). This includes income from all sources, such as wages, salary, investment payments, rental properties, gifts, income of dependents living in your home, and some retirement payments. If you’re remarried and living with your spouse, this also includes your spouse’s income. Select the income range that applies to you Click on an accordion to view the rate table. Use the amount in the first column that’s closest to your yearly income when rounded up to find your beginning monthly rate. Then, follow the directions in the how to use the rate tables section to figure out your monthly payment.

$1,899 or less All yearly income limits and beginning monthly rates are in $ U.S. dollars Yearly income limit

(income less than or equal to this amount) Beginning monthly rate Rate of decrease

(also called a $1 decrement) $800 $480 None 900 472 .08 1,000 464 .08 1,100 456 .08 1,200 448 .08 1,300 440 .08 1,400 432 .08 1,500 424 .08 1,600 416 .08 1,700 408 .08 1,800 400 .08 1,899 392 .08

$1,900 to $2,899 All yearly income limits and beginning monthly rates are in $ U.S. dollars Yearly income limit

(income less than or equal to this amount) Beginning monthly rate Rate of decrease

(also called a $1 decrement) $1,900 $384 .08 2,000 384 .08 2,100 376 .08 2,200 368 .08 2,300 360 .08 2,400 352 .08 2,500 344 .08 2,600 336 .08 2,700 328 .08 2,800 320 .08 2,899 312 .08

$2,900 to $3,899 All yearly income limits and beginning monthly rates are in $ U.S. dollars Yearly income limit

(income less than or equal to this amount) Beginning monthly rate Rate of decrease

(also called a $1 decrement) $2,900 $304 .08 3,000 304 .08 3,100 296 .08 3,200 288 .08 3,300 280 .08 3,400 272 .08 3,500 264 .08 3,600 256 .08 3,700 248 .08 3,800 240 .08 3,899 232 .08

$3,900 to $4,899 All yearly income limits and beginning monthly rates are in $ U.S. dollars Yearly income limit

(income less than or equal to this amount) Beginning monthly rate Rate of decrease

(also called a $1 decrement) $3,900 $224 .08 4,000 224 .08 4,100 216 .08 4,200 208 .08 4,300 200 .08 4,400 192 .08 4,500 184 .08 4,600 176 .08 4,700 168 .08 4,800 160 .08 4,899 152 .08

$4,900 to $5,899 All yearly income limits and beginning monthly rates are in $ U.S. dollars Yearly income limit

(income less than or equal to this amount) Beginning monthly rate Rate of decrease

(also called a $1 decrement) $4,900 $144 .08 5,000 144 .08 5,100 136 .08 5,200 128 .08 5,300 120 .08 5,400 112 .08 5,500 104 .08 5,600 96 .08 5,700 88 .08 5,800 80 .08 5,899 72 .08

$5,900 to $15,641 All yearly income limits and beginning monthly rates are in $ U.S. dollars Yearly income limit

(income less than or equal to this amount) Beginning monthly rate Rate of decrease

(also called a $1 decrement) $5,900 $64 .08 6,000 64 .08 6,100 56 .08 6,200 48 .08 6,300 40 .08 6,400 32 .08 6,500 24 .08 6,600 16 .08 6,700 8 .08 6,737 5.04 .08 6,738 to 15,641 5 None

If the eligible parent lives with the Veteran’s other parent or a current spouse These rates apply to you if you’re eligible for VA DIC as a surviving parent and both of the below descriptions are true for you. Both of these must be true: You and the Veteran’s other surviving parent are both alive, and

You’re living with the Veteran’s other surviving parent or a current spouse Note: Your yearly income is how much money you earn during one calendar year (January 1 to December 31). This includes income from all sources, such as wages, salary, investment payments, rental properties, gifts, income of dependents living in your home, and some retirement payments. If you’re remarried and living with your spouse, this also includes your spouse’s income. Select the income range that applies to you Click on an accordion to view the rate table. Use the amount in the first column that’s closest to your income when rounded up to find your beginning monthly rate. Then, follow the directions in the how to use the rate tables section to figure out your monthly payment.

$1,899 or less All yearly income limits and beginning monthly rates are in $ U.S. dollars Yearly income limit

(income less than or equal to this amount) Beginning monthly rate Rate of decrease

(also called a $1 decrement) $1,000 $452 None 1,100 449 .03 1,200 446 .03 1,300 443 .03 1,400 439 .04 1,500 435 .04 1,600 431 .04 1,700 426 .05 1,800 421 .05 1,899 416 .05

$1,900 to $2,899 All yearly income limits and beginning monthly rates are in $ U.S. dollars Yearly income limit

(income less than or equal to this amount) Beginning monthly rate Rate of decrease

(also called a $1 decrement) $1,900 $410 .06 2,000 410 .06 2,100 404 .06 2,200 398 .06 2,300 392 .06 2,400 386 .06 2,500 379 .07 2,600 372 .07 2,700 365 .07 2,800 358 .07 2,899 350 .08

$2,900 to $3,899 All yearly income limits and beginning monthly rates are in $ U.S. dollars Yearly income limit

(income less than or equal to this amount) Beginning monthly rate Rate of decrease

(also called a $1 decrement) $2,900 $342 .08 3,000 342 .08 3,100 334 .08 3,200 326 .08 3,300 318 .08 3,400 310 .08 3,500 302 .08 3,600 294 .08 3,700 286 .08 3,800 278 .08 3,899 270 .08

$3,900 to $4,899 All yearly income limits and beginning monthly rates are in $ U.S. dollars Yearly income limit

(income less than or equal to this amount) Beginning monthly rate Rate of decrease

(also called a $1 decrement) Rate of decrease $3,900 $262 .08 4,000 262 .08 4,100 254 .08 4,200 246 .08 4,300 238 .08 4,400 230 .08 4,500 222 .08 4,600 214 .08 4,700 206 .08 4,800 198 .08 4,899 190 .08

$4,900 to $5,899 All yearly income limits and beginning monthly rates are in $ U.S. dollars Yearly income limit

(income less than or equal to this amount) Beginning monthly rate Rate of decrease

(also called a $1 decrement) Rate of decrease $4,900 $182 .08 5,000 182 .08 5,100 174 .08 5,200 166 .08 5,300 158 .08 5,400 150 .08 5,500 142 .08 5,600 134 .08 5,700 126 .08 5,800 118 .08 5,899 110 .08

$5,900 to $6,899 All yearly income limits and beginning monthly rates are in $ U.S. dollars Yearly income limit

(income less than or equal to this amount) Beginning monthly rate Rate of decrease

(also called a $1 decrement) $5,900 102 .08 6,000 102 .08 6,100 94 .08 6,200 86 .08 6,300 78 .08 6,400 70 .08 6,500 62 .08 6,600 54 .08 6,700 46 .08 6,800 38 .08 6,899 30 .08

$6,900 to $21,024 All yearly income limits and beginning monthly rates are in $ U.S. dollars Yearly income limit

(income less than or equal to this amount) Beginning monthly rate Rate of decrease

(also called a $1 decrement) $6,900 22 .08 7,000 22 .08 7,100 14 .08 7,200 6 .08 7,212 5.04 .08 7,213 to 21,024 5 None

How to use the rate tables to calculate your DIC payments