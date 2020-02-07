2020 VA DIC rates for spouses and dependents

DIC rates if the Veteran died on or after January 1, 1993 To find your total monthly payment amount, start with the Monthly payment rates table below. Find the survivor status that applies to you. If you’re the surviving dependent child of a Veteran, and the Veteran has no surviving spouse, the rate listed to the right is your total monthly payment.

the rate listed to the right is your total monthly payment. If you’re the surviving spouse of a Veteran, the rate listed to the right is your basic monthly payment. You may also be eligible for added amounts based on certain factors. Go to the Added amounts table next to find any descriptions that are true for you. Add the amount listed in the Added monthly amount column of each description to your monthly payment. This is your total monthly payment. Note: If you haven’t yet applied for this benefit, find out if you’re eligible and how to apply for VA DIC. Monthly payment rates Effective December 1, 2019; all rates are in $ U.S. dollars

Survivor status Monthly payment Surviving dependent child of a Veteran, when the Veteran has no surviving spouse 565.84 Surviving spouse 1,340.14

Added amounts for surviving spouses Effective December 1, 2019; all rates are in $ U.S. dollars

If this description is true… You may qualify for this benefit Added monthly amount The Veteran had a VA disability rating of totally disabling (including for individual unemployability) for at least the 8 full years leading up to their death, and

You were married to the Veteran for those same 8 years 8-year provision 284.57 You have a disability and need help with regular daily activities (like eating, bathing, or dressing) Aid and Attendance 332.00 You can’t leave your house due to a disability Housebound allowance 155.53 You have 1 or more children who are under age 18 Transitional benefit, and

DIC apportionment rate 286.00 for the first 2 years after the Veteran’s death

332.00 for each eligible child

Note: You can find the details of these rates in title 38 U.S.C. 1311(a, b, c, d, f) and 38 CFR 3.461(b). Example of how to calculate your DIC payment If you're the surviving spouse of a Veteran, your monthly rate would start at $1,319.04. Then for each additional benefit you qualify for, you would add the amounts from the Added amounts table. In this example: We show the total monthly payment for someone with 2 children under age 18, and who qualifies for the 8-year provision and Aid and Attendance. Total monthly payment for the first 2 years $1,340.14 (monthly rate)

+ $332.00 (1st child under age 18)

+ $332.00 (2nd child under age 18)

+ $284.57 (8-year provision)

+ $332.00 (Aid and Attendance)

+ $286.00 (transitional benefit for the first 2 years after the Veteran's death)

= $2,906.71 per month Total monthly payment after 2 years (when transitional benefit ends) $2,906.71 (monthly payment with transitional benefit)

- $286.00 (transitional benefit)

= $2,620.71 per month DIC rates if the Veteran died before January 1, 1993 If you're the spouse or child of a Veteran who died before January 1, 1993, we use a different method to determine your DIC monthly payment. Surviving spouse, with or without dependent children To find your monthly payment, click on your Veteran’s pay grade category. Find their specific pay grade in the left column of the Monthly payment rates table, and the matching monthly payment to the right. Then, go down to the Added or increased amounts table. Add any added or increased amounts that apply to you based on the Veteran’s disability rating and whether you have dependent children under age 18.

Enlisted Veteran pay grades E-1 to E-9 Monthly payment rates Effective December 1, 2019; all rates are in $ U.S. dollars Note : If you’re the surviving spouse of an aviation cadet or other service member not covered by this table, you’ll receive the DIC rate for enlisted E-3. Veteran’s pay grade Monthly payment E-1, E-2, E-3, E-4, E-5, E-6 1,340.14 E-7 1,386.47 E-8 1,463.69 E-9 regular 1,526.55 E-9 special capacity

Veteran served as: Sergeant Major of the Army or Marine Corps, or Senior enlisted adviser of the Navy, or Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, or Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard 1,647.89 Added or increased amounts If this description is true… We’ll adjust your monthly payment by this amount The Veteran had a pay grade of E-1 to E-7 , and The Veteran had a VA disability rating of totally disabling (including for individual unemployability) for at least the 8 full years leading up to their death, and You were married to the Veteran for those same 8 years Add $284.57 The Veteran had a pay grade of E-8 or E-9 , and The Veteran had a VA disability rating of totally disabling for at least the 8 full years leading up to their death, and You were married to the Veteran for those same 8 years Increase payment to $1,624.72 You have 1 or more children who are under age 18 Add $332.00 per child

Warrant officer pay grades W-1 to W-4 Monthly payment rates Veteran’s pay grade Monthly payment W-1 1,415.16 W-2 1,471.40 W-3 1,514.42 W-4 1,602.66 Added or increased amounts If this description is true… We’ll adjust your monthly payment by this amount The Veteran had a VA disability rating of totally disabling (including for individual unemployability) for at least the 8 full years leading up to their death, and You were married to the Veteran for those same 8 years Increase payment to $1,624.72 You have 1 or more children who are under age 18 Add $332.00 per child

Officer pay grades O-1 to O-10 Monthly payment rates Veteran’s pay grade Monthly payment O-1 1,415.16 O-2 1,463.69 O-3 1,564.05 O-4 1,657.80 O-5 1,824.36 O-6 2,057.11 O-7 2,220.33 O-8 2,438.74 O-9 2,608.58 O-10 regular 2,861.17 O-10 special capacity

Veteran served as: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, or Chief of Staff of the Army or Air Force, or Chief of Naval Operations, or Commandant of the Marine Corps 3,070.75 Added or increased amounts If this description is true… We’ll adjust your monthly payment by this amount The Veteran had a pay grade of O-1 to O-3, and The Veteran had a VA service-connected disability rating of totally disabling (including for individual unemployability) for at least the 8 full years leading up to their death, and You were married to the Veteran for those same 8 years Increase payment to $1,624.72 You have 1 or more children who are under age 18 Add $332.00 per child



Example of how to calculate your DIC payment If you're the surviving spouse of a Veteran whose pay grade was E-3, your monthly rate would start at $1,340.14. Then for each additional benefit you qualify for, you would add or adjust your monthly rate using the Added or increased amounts table. In this example: We show the total monthly payment for someone with the E-3 monthly rate who qualifies for the 8-year provision and has 2 children under age 18. $1,340.14 (monthly rate)

+ $284.57 (8-year provision for E-3 pay grade)

+ $332.00 (rate for 1st child under age 18)

+ $332.00 (rate for 2nd child under age 18)

= $2,288.71 total monthly payment If you were the surviving spouse of a Veteran whose pay grade was E-9, and you qualified for the 8-year provision, and you had 2 dependent children under age 18, you would calculate your monthly payment as in the example below. $1,624.72 (increased payment for Veteran with pay grade of E-8 or E-9, with 8-year provision)

+ $332.00 (rate for 1st child under age 18)

+ $332.00 (rate for 2nd child under age 18)

= $2,288.72 total monthly payment

For surviving children over 18 years of age and unmarried If you're an adult, unmarried child, and the Veteran's surviving spouse is also eligible for DIC, we pay this in addition to the eligible surviving spouse’s compensation. We make this payment to you separately as the adult surviving child. Effective December 1, 2019; all rates are in $ U.S. dollars

Child status Monthly payment Child between ages 18 and 23 who’s in a qualified school program 281.27 Helpless child over age 18

(An adult child who became permanently unable to support themselves before age 18) 565.84

If the Veteran doesn’t have a surviving spouse who’s eligible for DIC We’ll base your payment amount on the number of the Veteran’s eligible surviving children. Eligible children include children who are under age 18, or who are between ages 18 and 23 and in a qualified school program. Monthly payment rates Effective December 1, 2019; all rates are in $ U.S. dollars

Number of Veteran’s eligible children Monthly rate for each child Total monthly payment 1 565.84 565.84 2 407.01 814.01 3 354.07 1,062.20 4 316.01 1,264.15 5 293.18 1,465.92 6 277.96 1,667.78 7 267.09 1,869.64 8 258.93 2,071.50 9 252.59 2,273.36

Added amounts Effective December 1, 2019; all rates are in $ U.S. dollars