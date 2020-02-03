View your VA disability ratings
If you have one or more disability ratings, you can view your VA combined disability rating and your individual ratings online. We assign a disability rating based on the severity of your disability.
Am I eligible to use this tool?
You can view your disability ratings online if you got a decision notice from us in the mail confirming your disability rating.
Note: This tool doesn’t include ratings for any disability claims that are still in process. You can check the status of pending claims with the claim status tool.
What can I see once I sign in?
You’ll see your VA combined disability rating and a list of your individual disability ratings. You’ll also be able to see which of your individual disability ratings are service-connected. Service-connected disabilities are injuries or illnesses that were caused—or made worse—by your active-duty military service.
Why do I need to know my disability rating?
It’s important to know your rating, and confirm that we have the right information, because we use it to decide what disability benefits you’ll get.
What if I have more questions?
If you have questions about your benefits or how to access the tool, you can call us at 800-827-1000. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.