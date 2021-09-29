About the VA Dublin Healthcare System

The VA Dublin Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 7 locations in central and southern Georgia. Facilities include our Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin, and 6 community-based outpatient clinics in Albany, Brunswick, Kathleen, Macon, Milledgeville, and Tifton. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Dublin health services page.

The VA Dublin Healthcare System has several special health care programs for Veterans. They include:

Women’s health clinic

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment

Substance abuse treatment

Domiciliary unit for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless

Intensive care unit

The VA Dublin Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Southeast Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 7 (VISN 7), which includes medical centers and clinics in Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina.

Learn more about VISN 7

Research and development

At the VA Dublin Healthcare System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major areas of research include:

Coming soon!

Teaching and learning

The VA Dublin Healthcare System has teaching hospitals that provide a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.

Our primary academic affiliate is Midwestern University, College of Health Services. We also maintain affiliations with 24 college and university programs in many health care fields and professions including:

Surgical technology

Ambulatory care

Pharmacy

Nursing and nurse management

Physician assistant

Recreation and sports management

Psychology

Psychiatry

Kinesiology

Respiratory therapy

Marriage and family therapy

Internal medicine

Geriatrics

Dental assistant

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

Since 1948, Carl Vinson VA Medical Center has been improving the health of Veterans living in Georgia.

Our hospital is named for Carl Vinson, the longest-serving member of the United States House of Representatives from Georgia. Vinson served in Congress for over 50 years and is known as “The Father of the Two-Ocean Navy” due to his prominent role in the 20th century expansion of the U.S. Navy. He was born in Baldwin County and attended Georgia Military College.

Carl Vinson VA Medical Center is on 75 acres and has 340 operating beds, including 161 nursing care beds and a 145-bed domiciliary for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

More coming soon!

Accreditation

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitative Facilities

More coming soon!

The VA Dublin Healthcare System has received the following awards:

More coming soon!

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Coming soon!

Newsletters

Coming soon!