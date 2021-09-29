Chaplain services

Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.

Chapel

A nondenominational chapel is available in the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.

Contact:

For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 478-272-1210, ext. 3971 or 3682.

Nondenominational Chapel

Carl Vinson VA Medical Center

Building 2

Second floor

Carl Vinson VA Medical Center map

Phone: 478-272-1210, ext. 3971 or 3682

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Services

Coming soon!