Chaplain services
VA Dublin's chaplains are trained specialists in spiritual and religious care, available to patients and their families throughout their hospital stays. Our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection as well as regularly scheduled services.
Chaplain services
Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.
Chapel
A nondenominational chapel is available in the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.
Contact:
For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 478-272-1210, ext. 3971 or 3682.
Nondenominational Chapel
Carl Vinson VA Medical Center
Building 2
Second floor
Carl Vinson VA Medical Center map
Phone: 478-272-1210, ext. 3971 or 3682
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Services
