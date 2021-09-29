Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Dublin health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Michael Banks
Patient Advocate Supervisor
VA Dublin health care
Phone: 478-272-1210, ext. 2651
Email: Michael.Banks@va.gov
Craig Andreen
Senior Patient Advocate
VA Dublin health care
Phone: 478-272-1210, ext. 2650
Email: Craig.Andreen@va.gov
Pamela Kicklighter
Patient Advocate
VA Dublin health care
Phone: 478-272-1210, ext. 2726
Care we provide at VA Dublin health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights