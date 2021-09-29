 Skip to Content

Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Dublin health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Michael_Banks

Michael Banks

Patient Advocate Supervisor

VA Dublin health care

Phone: 478-272-1210, ext. 2651

Email: Michael.Banks@va.gov

Craig Andreen

Senior Patient Advocate

VA Dublin health care

Phone: 478-272-1210, ext. 2650

Email: Craig.Andreen@va.gov

Pamela Kicklighter

Patient Advocate

VA Dublin health care

Phone: 478-272-1210, ext. 2726

Care we provide at VA Dublin health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
