Returning service member care
VA Dublin health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Omar Bowles LCSW
Transition & Care Management (TCM) Program Manager
VA Dublin health care
Phone: (478) 272-1210, ext. 2414
Email: Omar.Bowles@va.gov
Rhonda Reid
Nurse
VA Martinsburg health care
Phone: 304-263-0811, ext. 2974
Email: Rhonda.Reid@va.gov
Semone Houston LMSW
Transition & Care Management (TCM) Program Manager
VA Dublin health care
Phone: 478-272-1210, ext. 2419
Email: Semone.Houston@va.gov
Kristie Griffin LMSW
Transition & Care Management (TCM) Case Manager
VA Dublin health care
Phone: 478-272-1210, ext. 3113
Email: Kristie.Griffin@va.gov
Nanette Reid
Program Support Assistant
VA Dublin health care
Phone: 478-272-1210, ext. 3058
Email: Nanette.Reid@va.gov
Michael Mallory
Transition Patient Advocate
VA Dublin health care
Phone: 478-272-1210, ext. 2449
Email: Michael.Mallory@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Dublin health care
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Macon provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.