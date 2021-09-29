 Skip to Content

Suicide prevention

If you're a Veteran in crisis or you're concerned about a Veteran in crisis, VA Dublin health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.

Connect with a care coordinator

Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.

 

Diana Hope-Baker

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

VA Dublin health care

Phone: 478-272-1210, ext.4253

Email: VHASPCGA-557DUBSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Dublin health care

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks
Last updated: