News Releases
Get the latest news from VA Atlanta-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA Dublin health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 478-272-1210, ext. 3106.
VA research reveals link between financial strains and risk of homelessnessApril 06, 2021
Research findings from a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) study reveal that issues related to financial strain are significant risk factors for becoming homeless and highlight the need to focus on financial well-being to help prevent homelessness among Veterans.