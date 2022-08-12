Chaplaincy
VA Chaplain Service is a vital part of the VA Medical Center, dedicated to providing the highest quality pastoral care to the veteran.Chaplains are on call 24/7. The mission of Chaplain Service is to provide spiritual/religious care to all Veterans and their family members. VA Chaplains provide complete religious ministry to veteran patients in accordance with their needs and desires. They address religious, spiritual, moral, and ethical problems of patients, ministering to newly admitted, pre- and post-operative patients, the critically ill, and the families concerned.
Rodney Lindsay DMin, BCC-CLA
Chief, Chaplain Service
VA Dublin health care
Phone: 478-272-1210 ext. 73682
Email: Rodney.Lindsay2@va.gov
Constance G. Arthur Chaplain
LGBTQ+ Veterans Care Coordinator
VA Dublin health care
Phone: 478-272-1210, ext. 2436
Email: Constance.Arthur@va.gov
Angelika Mitchell
Chaplain
VA Dublin health care
Phone: 478-272-1210 ext. 72437
Email: Angelika.Mitchell@va.gov
Carl Bryant
Chaplain
VA Dublin health care
Phone: 478-272-1210 ext. 71422
Email: Carl.Bryant2@va.gov
Merry Chatfield
Program Support Assistant
VA Dublin health care
Phone: 478-272-1210 ext. 73971
Email: MERRY.CHATFIELD@va.gov
Mission of the National VA Chaplain Service
The Mission of the National VA Chaplain Service: is to empower Department of Veterans Affairs Chaplains in the achievement of excellence in meeting the Spiritual Healthcare needs of Veterans.
Get in touch with your local Chaplain
Subject Matter Points of Contact for VA Chaplain Services (pdf)
History of the Department of Veterans Affairs Chaplain Services (pdf)
VA Chaplains Play A Key Role in Providing Spiritual and Comprehensive Care
Chaplain Supportive Spiritual Care
- Grief and loss care
- Risk Screening to identify factors that may affect your recovery
- Facilitation of spiritual issues related to tissue/organ donation
- Communication with your caregivers
- Facilitation of staff communication
- Conflict resolution among staff members, patients, and family members
- Referral and linkage to internal and external resources
- Assistance with decision making and communication
- Staff and Family Support
Chaplains are Members of the Patient Care Team
- Participate in Medical Rounds and Patient Care Conferences
- Participate in Interdisciplinary Education
- Chart spiritual care interventions in medical charts
Spiritual and Religious Services
Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:
- Baptisms
- Bereavement (grief and loss) care
- Comfort and counseling
- Communion
- Funerals
- Weddings
Spirituality Calls
VA Chaplain Services and the Caregiver Support Program - VA Peer Support Mentoring (PSM) will be hosting a 12-month series addressing spiritualty and caregiving. Learn more about the Spirituality Call program.