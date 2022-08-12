Whole Health Vaccine Clinic
Veterans can receive their COVID/Flu vaccines Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in building 2B at the Whole Health Department (between the Chapel and Main Auditorium). Community Based Outpatient Clinics on the shared calendar of specific scheduled dates from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the calendars illustrated below. Other routine vaccines can be requested through your Primary Care Provider. Contact Jessica Hogan or Jennifer Johnson if you need assistance with arranging other recommended vaccines at primary provider outside of COVID/FLU.
Vaccines are now being given Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in building 2B at the Whole Health Department (between the Chapel and Main Auditorium).
Jessica Hogan MSN, RN
Whole Health Vaccine Coordinator
VA Dublin health care
Phone: 478 272-1210 ext. 73000
Email: jessica.hogan2@va.gov
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. An updated review of the safety profile of the vaccines, including the newest vaccine, Novavax, is below:
Safety of COVID-19 Vaccines | CDC
Stay Up to Date with Your COVID-19 Vaccines | CDC
COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters | CDC
COVID-19 Vaccines for People who are Moderately or Severely Immunocompromised | CDC
CDC guidance includes the ability to administer COVID-19 and influenza vaccines in the same visit
Flu vaccines should arrive Mid-September at VA
Get Recommended Immunizations: “Preventing the Flu Begins with You!”
Updates to Shingles Vaccine-“If you are immune compromised or risk of being immune compromised contact your primary provider for the shingles vaccine following new guidance for Shingrix for the immune compromised population” Fact sheet: Get the new shingles vaccine if you are 50 or older | Herpes Zoster | CDC
Vaccination of Immunocompromised Adults 19 Years and Older:
CDC recommends two doses of RZV for the prevention of shingles and related complications in adults aged ≥19 years who are or will be immunodeficient or immunosuppressed because of disease or therapy. The second dose of RZV should typically be given 2–6 months after the first. However, for persons who are or will be immunodeficient or immunosuppressed and who would benefit from completing the series in a shorter period, the second dose can be administered 1–2 months after the first. For more detailed clinical guidance see https://www.cdc.gov/shingles/vaccination/immunocompromised-adults.html.