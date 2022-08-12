Whole Health Vaccine Clinic

Updates to Shingles Vaccine-“If you are immune compromised or risk of being immune compromised contact your primary provider for the shingles vaccine following new guidance for Shingrix for the immune compromised population” Fact sheet: Get the new shingles vaccine if you are 50 or older | Herpes Zoster | CDC

Vaccination of Immunocompromised Adults 19 Years and Older:

CDC recommends two doses of RZV for the prevention of shingles and related complications in adults aged ≥19 years who are or will be immunodeficient or immunosuppressed because of disease or therapy. The second dose of RZV should typically be given 2–6 months after the first. However, for persons who are or will be immunodeficient or immunosuppressed and who would benefit from completing the series in a shorter period, the second dose can be administered 1–2 months after the first. For more detailed clinical guidance see https://www.cdc.gov/shingles/vaccination/immunocompromised-adults.html.