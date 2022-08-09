Whole Health
Whole Health is
Matthew Geyer Psy. D.
Chief, Whole Health Service Line
VA Dublin health care
Phone: 478-272-1210 ext. 72248
Email: Matthew.Geyer@va.gov
What is Whole Health?
Whole Health is an approach to health care that empowers YOU to take charge of your health and well-being and live your life to the fullest. Whole Health start with YOU. It is fueled by the power of knowing yourself and what will really work for you in your life. Only you have these insights and this knowledge.
Whole Health recognizes you as a whole person. Whole Health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities. It focuses on health and well-bring and includes self-care and complementary therapies (such as acupuncture, massage, and yoga), along with your medical team. In Whole Health care, you are an active partner with your health care team.
Mindfulness Center
The Mindfulness Center is a new and exciting program offered through Whole Health Services. We provide research-based training and education in mindfulness to Veterans throughout the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System. We offer both traditional and non-traditional methods of practicing mindfulness
Barbara Keating
