What is Whole Health?

Whole Health is an approach to health care that empowers YOU to take charge of your health and well-being and live your life to the fullest. Whole Health start with YOU. It is fueled by the power of knowing yourself and what will really work for you in your life. Only you have these insights and this knowledge.

Whole Health recognizes you as a whole person. Whole Health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities. It focuses on health and well-bring and includes self-care and complementary therapies (such as acupuncture, massage, and yoga), along with your medical team. In Whole Health care, you are an active partner with your health care team.