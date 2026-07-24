Work with us

Jobs and careers

We offer jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center and elsewhere in the VA Dublin Healthcare System. Visit our jobs and careers page to learn more about the application process.

Internships, residencies, and fellowships

Each year, we help university and post-graduate students complete their training and pursue their careers. Find the opportunities that are right for you.

Visit our internships and fellowships page

Doing business with VA Dublin Healthcare System

If you're a vendor or contractor and you want to work with VA Dublin health care, please call Human Resources at 478-272-1210, ext. 2953.