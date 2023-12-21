Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

1) To develop competent Nurse Practitioners with the clinical skills necessary to improve health-related outcomes for older patients, especially older Veterans.

2) To provide interdisciplinary observational and practice experiences in caring for Veterans with complex health care problems.

3) To develop leadership skills and commitment to advancing Nurse Practitioner roles within an interdisciplinary health care system.

4) To expand the CVVAMC workforce in primary care by improving the confidence, productivity, and job satisfaction of new nurse practitioners who choose to work in a veteran centric setting.

5) To integrate principles of research and quality improvement into practice.