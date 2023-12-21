Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
The Carl Vinson VAMC offers an organized, rigorous postgraduate, primary care-based, NP residency program. It is funded by the Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). The OAA academic training program is a one-year program during which the trainees have 100% protected time to master the complexities of caring for veterans. The VA OAA NP residency is designed to ensure the supervised transition of newly graduated Nurse Practitioners to safe and competent clinical practice in an academic residency model and to enhance retention and recruitment of VA NPs. The Carl Vinson VA Healthcare System, with academic affiliate, Georgia Baptist College of Nursing of Mercer University, promotes mentorship and fosters a supportive inter-professional learning environment for providing evidence-based care to our Veteran population.
Kristin Horton DNP, MSN-RN, FNP-C
PC- Nurse Practitioner Residency Program Director, Acute Medicine Nurse Practitioner
VA Dublin health care
Phone: (478) 272-1210 x 75445
Email: Kristin.Horton@va.gov
Program Mission
To Improve the health status for Veterans.
To provide high quality, comprehensive Nurse practitioner care focusing on achieving positive outcomes through clinical services and medication distribution for Veterans, as well as provide education for patients, staff, trainees, and the community. NPR residents will provide these services in a safe, caring, efficacious, and cost-effective manner.
Program Vision
To be the provider of choice for Veterans.
To provide health care excellence that makes a difference in the lives of patients and their families. APRN services include diagnosing and treating acute/chronic health problems, ordering/evaluating labs, radiologic testing, ordering medications, educating veterans, staff, family and self on evidence-based health treatments and end of life care and preparation. Additional services include collaboration with other clinical practitioners in all departments within the facility (Primary Care, Urgent Care, Pharmacy, Pulmonary, Cardiology, Home Based Primary Care).
Program Goals
1) To develop competent Nurse Practitioners with the clinical skills necessary to improve health-related outcomes for older patients, especially older Veterans.
2) To provide interdisciplinary observational and practice experiences in caring for Veterans with complex health care problems.
3) To develop leadership skills and commitment to advancing Nurse Practitioner roles within an interdisciplinary health care system.
4) To expand the CVVAMC workforce in primary care by improving the confidence, productivity, and job satisfaction of new nurse practitioners who choose to work in a veteran centric setting.
5) To integrate principles of research and quality improvement into practice.
Program Structure
- This is a 12-month program.
- Residency Curriculum includes:
Clinical rotations on inter-professional teams
Learner-selected quality-improvement project
Didactic sessions frequently (typically weekly) to promote inter-professional learning as part of the curriculum.
NP residents work in a patient-centered medical home model (called PACT: Patient-Aligned Care Team within the VA) with a “teamlet” consisting of an interdisciplinary clinical care team.
NP residents manage the primary care of approximately 200 patients, conduct routine follow-up, new patient, telephone and video-based care, women’s health, and urgent care visits.
Specialty placements are either longitudinal or rotation-based experiences. Options may be cardiology, dermatology, pulmonology, palliative care, pain, urgent care, wound care, surgery, podiatry, radiology, and pharmacy.
Primary care clinics are mentored by NP and MD faculty to facilitate the development of skills in patient-centered and team-based care and communication, clinical reasoning and diagnostic skills, continuous quality improvement, and equity-based and scholarship activities.
Co-precepting NP students with clinical faculty.
Clinical teaching assignments.
Upon successful completion of the residency a certificate is awarded.
Candidates who successfully complete the residency training program will be given the opportunity to apply for available vacancies at the CVVAMC.
Requirements and Selection of Residents
THE CVVAMC PC-NPR Program participates in the OAA Nurse Practitioner Residency Matching Program.
Qualifications of a resident applicant for the NPR Program
To qualify as an applicant, each candidate must:
- Be a US Citizen (VA Requirement)
- A recent graduate (within 12 months) of master's or doctoral level Nurse Practitioner program accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) or The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).
- Submit a completed application package through the NPR Program
Applicant Packages include:
- A letter of Intent
- A curriculum vitae
- An official transcript from an accredited university
- Three letters of recommendation (i.e. 1 Professor, 2 Preceptors from clinical rotations) by program deadline
4. Hold current board certification in the same specialty area as the program’s focus:
Primary Care NP Residents must hold either an Adult-Gerontological Nurse Practitioner or Family Nurse Practitioner board certification.
- Current, full, active, and unrestricted registration as a nurse practitioner in a state, commonwealth, or territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia, prior to the start of the NPR program.
Application Requirements
- Curriculum vitae
- Graduate school transcripts
- Application Packet which includes:
- Personal Data Information
- Signed Eligibility Checklist
- Three (3) letters of recommendation (structured form to be filled out by recommender) submitted directly from letter authors. Please do not submit more than three letters.
- One from a faculty member of your graduate program
- One from a clinical preceptor
- One from an employer/supervisor/coworker that can speak to your abilities as an advanced practice provider.
HPT Eligibility Checklist (PDF)
Benefits
Stipend (paid on a biweekly basis)
- Salary is paid by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) and rates may change depending on the current year allocation rate.
A benefits package that includes health insurance and paid vacation, sick leave, and 11 paid Federal holidays.
Hiring preference for open positions at any VA on successful completion of the NP residency
Application Period for the 2024-2025 NP residency cohort December 22, 2023- March 22, 2024
Residency Anticipated start date July 8, 2024