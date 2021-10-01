Locations

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our DuBois Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

DuBois Vet Center - Altoona Located at Building 32 at the James E Van Zandt VAMC 2097 Pleasant Valley Boulevard Altoona, PA 16602 Directions on Google Maps Phone 814-372-2095

DuBois Vet Center - Bradford Located at Bradford Area Public Library 67 W Washington Street Bradford, PA 16701 Directions on Google Maps Phone 814-372-2095

DuBois Vet Center - Penn State-DuBois Located at Hiller Building-Room 110 E Second Avenue DuBois, PA 15801 Directions on Google Maps Phone 814-372-2095

DuBois Vet Center - Smethport Located at McKean County Offices, directly behind the Penn State Extension building 17129 US Route 6 Smethport, PA 16749 Directions on Google Maps Phone 814-372-2095

DuBois Vet Center - State College Located at State College VA CBOC 2581 Clyde Avenue State College, PA 16801 Directions on Google Maps Phone 814-372-2095

DuBois Mobile Vet Center Phone 814-372-2095

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.