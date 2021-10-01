 Skip to Content

Locations

Main location

DuBois Vet Center

Address

100 Meadow Lane
Suite 8
DuBois, PA 15801

Phone

DuBois Vet Center entrance is Suite 8 which located on the Northeast corner of the building.

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our DuBois Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

DuBois Vet Center - Altoona

Located at

Building 32 at the James E Van Zandt VAMC
2097 Pleasant Valley Boulevard
Altoona, PA 16602

Phone

Entrance to building 32 at the James E Van Zandt VAMC

DuBois Vet Center - Bradford

Located at

Bradford Area Public Library
67 W Washington Street
Bradford, PA 16701

Phone

Entrance to the Bradford Public Library CAP

DuBois Vet Center - Penn State-DuBois

Located at

Hiller Building-Room 110
E Second Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801

Phone

Upper entrance to the Hiller Building, Penn State-DuBois Campus

DuBois Vet Center - Smethport

Located at

McKean County Offices, directly behind the Penn State Extension building
17129 US Route 6
Smethport, PA 16749

Phone

Smethport CAP entrance

DuBois Vet Center - State College

Located at

State College VA CBOC
2581 Clyde Avenue
State College, PA 16801

Phone

Entrance to the State College CBOC CAP

DuBois Mobile Vet Center

Phone

DuBois Vet Center MVC

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.