Locations

Main location

Duluth Vet Center

Address

4402 Haines Road
Suite 3
Duluth, MN 55811

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Duluth Vet Center on Haines Road

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Duluth Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Duluth Vet Center - Bemidji

Located at

Veterans Assistance Center
102 Decker Hall
1805 Birchmont Drive NE
Bemidji, MN 56601

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Decker Hall, BSU

Duluth Vet Center - Brainerd

Located at

Crow Wing County Community Services
204 Laurel Street
STE 14
Brainerd, MN 56401

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Brainerd CAP Location

Duluth Vet Center - Grand Rapids

Located at

Itasca County Veteran Service Office
410 NE 2nd Avenue
Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Itasca CVSO

Duluth Vet Center - Hibbing

Located at

Hibbing Memorial Building
400 E 23rd Street
Hibbing , MN 55746

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Hibbing Memorial Building

Duluth Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Duluth MVC

Vet Centers in other areas

