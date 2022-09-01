Locations

Duluth Vet Center Address 4402 Haines Road Suite 3 Duluth, MN 55811 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 218-722-8654 Hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

If you can’t make it to our Duluth Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Duluth Vet Center - Bemidji Located at Veterans Assistance Center 102 Decker Hall 1805 Birchmont Drive NE Bemidji, MN 56601 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 218-722-8654 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Duluth Vet Center - Brainerd Located at Crow Wing County Community Services 204 Laurel Street STE 14 Brainerd, MN 56401 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 218-722-8654 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Duluth Vet Center - Grand Rapids Located at Itasca County Veteran Service Office 410 NE 2nd Avenue Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 218-722-8654 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Duluth Vet Center - Hibbing Located at Hibbing Memorial Building 400 E 23rd Street Hibbing , MN 55746 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 218-722-8654 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Duluth Mobile Vet Center Phone 218-722-8654

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.