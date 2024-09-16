Skip to Content

VA Durham health care

At the Durham VA Health Care System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.

508 Fulton Street
Durham, NC 27705-3875

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

“According to my greatest ability and judgment, I will do no harm or injustice to them.” The Hippocratic Oath.

(L to R): Martha Alexander, Jason Hinger, and Amy Mathis.

Continuing its legacy of innovation, the Durham VA Health Care System (DVAHCS) once again stands at the forefront of medical advancement, as its Cardiac Cath Lab performed the Veterans Health Administration’s (VHA) first VARIPULSE catheter ablation procedure on June 26, 2025.

The Durham VA Electrophysiology Team poses for a group photo with an example of the VARIPULSE catheter.

Durham VA Health Care System, Veterans Service Organizations, non-profits, and community service providers

When

Sat. Sep 13, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where

