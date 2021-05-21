About the Durham VA Healthcare System

Since 1953, Durham Veterans Affairs Medical Center has been improving the health of the men and women who have so proudly served our nation. We consider it our privilege to serve your healthcare needs in any way we can. Services are available to more than 200,000 Veterans living in a 27-county area of central and eastern North Carolina. The VA Durham Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health Care and Services

We provide you with health care services at 11 locations in North Carolina: our Durham VA Medical Center and 10 community-based outpatient clinics in Raleigh, Durham, Greenville, Morehead City, and Wake County. Our outpatient clinics include two specialty clinics at Brier Creek, for dialysis and blind rehabilitation. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Durham health services page.

The VA Durham Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Mid-Atlantic Region. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 6 (VISN 6), which includes medical centers in North Carolina (Asheville, Durham, Fayetteville, and Salisbury) and Virginia (Hampton, Richmond, and Salem), and dozens of other health care facilities.

Learn more about VISN 6

Research and Development

We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and healthcare for all. Our Durham VA Medical Center campus houses the VISN 6 Mental Illness Research and Clinical Center, our Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center, and the Southeast Epilepsy Centers of Excellence.

Major research areas include:

Osteoporosis and fractures

Exercise, physical function, disability, and mobility

Long-term care environments

End-of-life and palliative care

Care delivery and transitions in various health care settings

Adverse drug events and medication-related problems

Infectious diseases and vaccines

Teaching and Learning

The VA Durham Healthcare System is affiliated with a variety of academic institutions, like:

Duke University School of Medicine & Nursing

Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University

University of North Carolina School of Dentistry & Nursing

North Carolina Central University School of Nursing

Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy

We’re proud of our partnerships with these and other top schools and institutions that support the educational mission of the VA.

Through these relationships we support internships, residencies, and fellowships in several major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. We also offer training in chaplain services, dentistry, nursing, pharmacy, and psychology.

Fast Facts

We serve nearly 70,000 Veterans every year from 27 counties in central and eastern North Carolina.

We have more than 3,200 full-time employees, and every year we treat more than 68,000 unique patients (including more than 7,000 women Veterans) and complete more than 785,000 outpatient visits.

Our 2018 operating budget was $750 million, and our research budget was $38 million.

Our medical center has 151 operating beds and a 100-bed, 5-star rated community living center (nursing home).

The VA Durham Healthcare System has 5 national centers of excellence in primary care, mental health, epidemiology, geriatrics, and epilepsy. It has several other nationally recognized programs, including cardiovascular and diabetes care and tele-health.

Accreditations and Achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

American Psychological Association

Annual Reports and Newsletters

Annual Reports