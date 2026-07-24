About Us
Since 1953, Durham Veterans Affairs Medical Center has been improving the health of the men and women who have so proudly served our nation. We consider it our privilege to serve your healthcare needs in any way we can. Services are available to more than 200,000 Veterans living in a 27-county area of central and eastern North Carolina.
Durham VA Healthcare System
The VA Durham Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.
Health Care and Services
We provide you with health care services at 11 locations in North Carolina: our Durham VA Medical Center and 10 community-based outpatient clinics in Durham, Greenville, Morehead City, and Garner. Our outpatient clinics include two specialty clinics at Brier Creek, for dialysis and blind rehabilitation. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Durham health services page.
The VA Durham Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Mid-Atlantic Region. We’re an innovative care center within the Health System Area 2.1 within Veteran Integrated Service Network 2 (HSA 2.1 in VISN 2), which includes medical centers in North Carolina (Asheville, Durham, Fayetteville, and Salisbury) and Virginia (Hampton, Richmond, and Salem), and dozens of other health care facilities.
Research and Development
We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and healthcare for all. Our Durham VA Medical Center campus houses the VISN 2 Mental Illness Research and Clinical Center, our Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center, and the Southeast Epilepsy Centers of Excellence.
Major research areas include:
- Osteoporosis and fractures
- Exercise, physical function, disability, and mobility
- Long-term care environments
- End-of-life and palliative care
- Care delivery and transitions in various health care settings
- Adverse drug events and medication-related problems
- Infectious diseases and vaccines
Teaching and Learning
The VA Durham Healthcare System is affiliated with a variety of academic institutions, like:
- Duke University School of Medicine & Nursing
- Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University
- University of North Carolina School of Dentistry & Nursing
- North Carolina Central University School of Nursing
- Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
- University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy
We’re proud of our partnerships with these and other top schools and institutions that support the educational mission of the VA.
Through these relationships we support internships, residencies, and fellowships in several major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. We also offer training in chaplain services, dentistry, nursing, pharmacy, and psychology.
Fast Facts
- We serve nearly 70,000 Veterans every year from 27 counties in central and eastern North Carolina.
- We have more than 3,200 full-time employees, and every year we treat more than 68,000 unique patients (including more than 7,000 women Veterans) and complete more than 785,000 outpatient visits.
- Our 2018 operating budget was $750 million, and our research budget was $38 million.
- Our medical center has 151 operating beds and a 100-bed, 5-star rated community living center (nursing home).
- The VA Durham Healthcare System has 5 national centers of excellence in primary care, mental health, epidemiology, geriatrics, and epilepsy. It has several other nationally recognized programs, including cardiovascular and diabetes care and tele-health.
Accreditations and Achievements
Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:
- The Joint Commission
- American Psychological Association
Annual Reports and Newsletters
Annual Reports
Community-Based Outpatient Clinics
In addition to our main facility in Durham, we offer services in three community-based outpatient clinics. These clinics are located in —
Garner, North Carolina
Greenville, North Carolina
Morehead City, North Carolina
Outpatient Clinics
Hillandale Road, Durham, North Carolina
Garner VA Clinic, Garner, North Carolina
Dialysis Clinic at Brier Creek
Blind Rehabilitation Outpatient Clinic at Brier Creek
Mission
Honor America's veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well being.
VHA Vision Statement
VHA will continue to be the benchmark of excellence and value in health care and benefits by providing exemplary services that are both patient centered and evidence based.
This care will be delivered by engaged, collaborative teams in an integrated environment that supports learning, discovery and continuous improvement.
It will emphasize prevention and population health and contribute to the nation's well-being through education, research and service in National emergencies.
VA Core Values - "I CARE"
Integrity: Act with high moral principle. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage.
Commitment: Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA's mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities.
Advocacy: Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries.
Respect: Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it.
Excellence: Strive for the highest quality and continuous improvement. Be thoughtful and decisive in leadership, accountable for my actions, willing to admit mistakes, and rigorous in correcting them.