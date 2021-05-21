Contact Us
Find phone numbers and contact information at Durham VA Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
There are many ways for Veterans to make appointments.
If you don’t have VA health care benefits, you can apply now. Apply for VA health care.
If you’re having a medical emergency, please call 911 or call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255, then press 1
VA now offers online appointment scheduling for some appointments. We hope to expand the number of VA facilities and types of appointments in the future.
Follow the instructions on this page on how to make an appointment by phone at this facility.
Schedule an Appointment
Schedule your appointment with a VA medical facility that accepts online scheduling, and
Veterans can schedule an appointment through a My HealtheVet Premium account or DS Logon Premium account (used for eBenefits and milConnect)
With your online account, you’ll also be able to:
Track the status of requests 2. Send messages about requested appointments 3. Get notifications about appointments 4. Cancel appointments
Schedule a VA appointment online
Upgrade your MyHealtheVet account to premium. Upgrade your DS Logon account to premium. Locate the nearest VA-approved Urgent Care. Urgent Cares provide easy access to quality health care for the times when your primary care physician’s offices are closed.
Make or Cancel an Appointment
To make or cancel an appointment, please call the Medical Center at 919-286-0411 or toll free at 1-888-878-6890 and enter the extension you wish to contact from the list below.
Veterans must have been seen in the VA system or by a VA community care provider within the last 24 months in order to use this benefit.
If a Veteran arrives at an urgent care network location and has any difficulty receiving care, they can call 1-866‑620‑2071 to receive assistance Learn more HERE.
VA Community Care For local Care In The Community questions for the Durham VA Health Care System and its community clinics call 919-286-6899. Urgent Care Information
Primary Care and Specialty Clinics
Clinic Hours: 8:00 am – 4:30 pm - Monday – Friday, except on Federal Holidays
Patient Aligned Care Teams
PACT – 1D Clinic: 919-416-8092
PACT – Women's Health Clinic: 919-416-8091
PACT – PRIME Clinic at Hillandale 1: 919-416-8090
PACT – Hillandale-1 Clinic: 919-383-6107
PACT – Raleigh-1 CBOC: 919-212-0129
PACT – Raleigh-3 CBOC: 919-755-2620
PACT – Clayton Clinic: 919-416-8010
PACT – Greenville HCC: 252-830-2149
PACT – Morehead City CBOC: 252-240-2349
location:
Clinics located off the main campus PACT – PRIME Clinic at Hillandale-1: 919-416-8090
Information to Help You Decide about Where to Receive Your Care
VA has a regularly updated Access to Care website that provides useful information that can help you to decide the best VA location for you to receive your care.
Before making an appointment, you can find out the following information for a VA location:
- Wait times for primary care, mental health, and some of the most common specialties
- If same day services are available in primary care and mental health
- If Telehealth is available in primary care and mental health
- If a VA Medical Facility has an emergency room
- Facility contact information
- Veteran satisfaction scores
- Quality information comparing each VA and local area non-VA healthcare facilities
VA is committed to give Veterans the access to care they need, when they need it. When you’re planning your care at VA, you can rely on us to give you the information you need to make informed health care decisions.
Contacting a Patient
If you come to visit a patient, please see our maps for directions and parking locations. You may also wish to review our visiting hours and policies page.
If you would like to send a card, gift or flowers to a patient, the mailing address is:
Patient Name (Patient Room Number)
c/o Durham VA Health Care System, Medical Center
508 Fulton Street
Durham, North Carolina 27705
Phone: 919-286-0411
Toll-Free: 888-878-6890
For the location of an inpatient or their phone number, dial the Medical Center at 919-286-0411 or 1-888-878-6890 then enter the patient's phone number or dial 0 for assistance.
OEF/OIF Veteran Contact Information
The VA can provide you with health care and benefits assistance if you have served in a recent theatre of combat operations.
If you are a recently discharged veteran with service in a theater of combat operations, VA can provide you with free medical care for five years from your discharge from active duty for conditions possibly related to your service, regardless of your income status:
For more information contact:
Susan Watkins, MSW, CSW, LCSW
Program Manager OOO Transition Care Management
919-286-0411, Ext. 177476 or 177645
or Toll-Free 888-878-6890 Ext. 177040
Judi Bonami
OEF/OIF Clinic
919-286-0411, Ext. 177645
or Toll-Free 888-878-6890, Ext. 177645/177476
Shelton M. Faircloth
Transition Patient Advocate
919-286-0411 Ext. 175952
or Toll-Free 888-878-6890
Patient Representative
If you have a compliment, complaint, or other issue which you believe requires resolution, please contact one of our patient representatives. Their contact information is available on our customer service page.
Former Prisoners of War
Our Former Prisoners of War Advocate can provide special assistance to former POWs. Contact Dennis Mott at 919-286-0411, Ext. 177974.
Compensation and Pension
To speak with someone in compensation and pension, call the Medical Center at 919-286-0411 Ext. 176006 (or 1-888-878-6890, Ext. 176006).
Release of Information
If you need to get information from your medical records, please contact our Release of Information Office.
Inquiry Routing and Information System
VA has established an inquiry routing and information system which provides answers to frequently-asked questions. You may also use this system to submit a comment, question, or concern.
News Media
All Media should contact the Public Affairs Officer at 919-286-7494 during normal operating hours or (919) 370--0040 after business hours.
Mailing address
Durham VA Medical Center
508 Fulton Street
Durham, NC 27705-3875
Main phone numbers
Local: 919-286-0411
Toll-free: 888-878-6890
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
A
Anticoagulation Clinic at the Durham VAMC: ext. 17-5703, 1D PRIME clinic
Anticoagulation Clinic, Greenville HCC : 252-830-2149 ext. 14-3376
Anticoagulation Clinic, Morehead City CBOC: 252-240-2349 ext. 15-3431
Anticoagulation Clinic, Raleigh 1, Raleigh 3, Clayton: 919-755-2620 ext. 16-2741
Audiology: ext. 176961 3rd floor, D-wing
B
Beneficiary Travel: ext. 176236/176237 F1100
C
Cardiac Surgery (Durham VA Medical Center, 1st Floor, Area B): ext. 177114
Cardiology: ext. 175540/176942/176975 3rd floor, A-wing
Chaplain Service: ext. 176596 (For a direct line to a chaplain please call 919-286-6867 3rd floor, C-wing)
Compensation and Pension: ext. 176006 1st floor, F-wing
D
Dental: ext. 176960 1st floor, B-wing
Dermatology: ext. 177196 8th floor, B-wing
Diabetes Education: ext. 176145 5th floor, B-wing
E
Ear, Nose & Throat: ext. 176363 1st floor, B-wing
EEG/Epilepsy: ext. 177207 10th floor, B-wing
Eligibility: ext. 176993 F1103
Emergency Department: ext. 176304 1st floor, F-wing
EMG: ext. 176943 10th floor, B-wing
Endocrine: ext. 174110 1st Floor - 1C
Eye Clinic: ext. 178075 Ground floor, FG-234
F
Fee Basis: ext. 176899 Hillandale 2
G
Geriatric Primary Care: ext. 176932 3rd floor, N3003
GI/ Gastroenterology: ext. 176945 Ground floor, FG-344
H
Hematology: ext. 176944 1st floor, C-wing
Homeless Program/Social Work: ex. 177065 5th floor, B5013
Home Based Primary Care: 919-416-5988
L
Liver Clinic/Hepatitis Clinic: ext. 176945
M
Mental Health Clinic: ext. 176073/176074 Call for appointment location
MIRECC: ext. 176154 Call for appointment location
MyHealtheVet: ext. 176813 D1003
N
Neurodiagnostic Clinic: ext. 176943 Call for appointment location
Neurology: ext. 176943 Call for appointment location
Neurosurgery: ext. 177010 5th floor, A5008
Nutrition Clinic/MOVE: ext. 178034 Call for appointment location
O
Occupational Therapy: ext. 176874 2nd floor, B-wing, Room 2010
OEF/ OIF: ext. 177645 A1027
Optical Shop: ext. 177785 Ground Floor, FG136
Orthopedics: ext. 175498/176248/176249/717113 5th floor, Room A5008
P
Pain Clinic: ext. 176585/177661 4th floor, A-wing
Pharmacy: ext. 172700 WACO Pharmacy Customer Care
Physical Therapy: ext. 176874 2nd floor, B-wing
Plastic Surgery: ext 175277 1st floor, B-wing
Podiatry: 5611 8th floor, A-wing
Prosthetics: ext. 175013 2nd floor, B-wing
Psychiatry Emergency Care: ext. 175418
Psychology: ext. 176934 Call for appointment location (2D)
Psychosocial Rehab and Recovery Clinic (PRRC): ext. 177514 Hillandale 2
PTSD: ext. 177977 (Call for appointment location)
Pulmonary: ext. 176946 5th floor, A-wing
R
Radiation Oncology: ext. 176996 Go to basement using green elevators
Radiology Scheduling: ext. 174930
Recreation Therapy: ext. 176874 2nd floor, B-wing
Release of Information: 6200 136D
Renal: ext. 176949 3B, B3032
Rheumatology: ext. 174111 1st floor, C-wing
S
Sleep Apnea/CPAP Clinic: ext. 175686 10th floor, B-wing
Sleep Study Clinic: ext. 172183/174612
Spinal Cord Injury: ext. 176874 2nd floor, B-wing
Substance Abuse: ext. 177483 Call for appointment location (Hillandale II)
T
Thoracic Surgery: ext. 177109 8th floor, B-wing
U
Urgent Care (Questions Only): 919-286-6899 or email at: MISSIONACTDURHAMVAHCS@va.gov If a Veteran arrives at an urgent care network location and has any difficulty receiving care, they can call 866‑620‑2071 to receive assistance.
Urology: ext. 176729/175277 5th floor, D-wing
V
Vascular Radiology: ext. 175028 3rd floor, F-wing
Vascular Surgery: ext.175282 1st floor, Area E
W
Women’s Health-Gynecology and Specialty Care: ext. 178091 1st floor, F-wing
Women's Health-Gynecology and Specialty Care: ext. 178091 1st floor, F-wing
Women's Health-Primary Care: ext. 178091 1st floor, F-wing
Media and Press Releases
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Durham Healthcare System.
Phone: 919-286-0411, ext. 177494 or 176667
Cell: 919-928-3997 or 919-810-5044
Email: VHADURCommunications@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 919-824-3769 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Durham
Email: VHADURPA&VCD@va.gov
Fax: 919-416-8053
Mail:
Medical Administration Office
Release of Information (ROI)
508 Fulton Street
Durham, NC 27705-3875
For questions about your request to the Durham VA Health Care System
Phone: 919-286-0411, ext. 176200
Additional FOIA request information
-
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
-
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
-
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA Durham.
