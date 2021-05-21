Contact Us

 Skip to Content
Find phone numbers and contact information at Durham VA Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

There are many ways for Veterans to make appointments.

If you don’t have VA health care benefits, you can apply now. Apply for VA health care.
If you’re having a medical emergency, please call 911 or call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255, then press 1 
VA now offers online appointment scheduling for some appointments. We hope to expand the number of VA facilities and types of appointments in the future. 
Follow the instructions on this page on how to make an appointment by phone at this facility.

Schedule your appointment with a VA medical facility that accepts online schedulingand
Veterans can schedule an appointment through a My HealtheVet Premium account or DS Logon Premium account (used for eBenefits and milConnect)

With your online account, you’ll also be able to:

Track the status of requests 2. Send messages about requested appointments 3. Get notifications about appointments 4. Cancel appointments

Upgrade your MyHealtheVet account to premiumUpgrade your DS Logon account to premiumLocate the nearest VA-approved Urgent Care. Urgent Cares provide easy access to quality health care for the times when your primary care physician’s offices are closed.

Make or Cancel an Appointment

To make or cancel an appointment, please call the Medical Center at 919-286-0411 or toll free at 1-888-878-6890 and enter the extension you wish to contact from the list below. 
Veterans must have been seen in the VA system or by a VA community care provider within the last 24 months in order to use this benefit.
If a Veteran arrives at an urgent care network location and has any difficulty receiving care, they can call 1-866‑620‑2071 to receive assistance Learn more HERE
VA Community Care For local Care In The Community questions for the Durham VA Health Care System and its community clinics call 919-286-6899. Urgent Care Information

Primary Care and Specialty Clinics

Clinic Hours: 8:00 am – 4:30 pm - Monday – Friday, except on Federal Holidays

Patient Aligned Care Teams

PACT – 1D Clinic: 919-416-8092
PACT – Women's Health Clinic: 919-416-8091
PACT – PRIME Clinic at Hillandale 1:  919-416-8090
PACT – Hillandale-1 Clinic: 919-383-6107 
PACT – Raleigh-1 CBOC: 919-212-0129 
PACT – Raleigh-3 CBOC: 919-755-2620
PACT – Clayton Clinic: 919-416-8010 
PACT – Greenville HCC: 252-830-2149
PACT – Morehead City CBOC: 252-240-2349

Clinics located off the main campus PACT – PRIME Clinic at Hillandale-1:  919-416-8090 

Information to Help You Decide about Where to Receive Your Care

VA has a regularly updated Access to Care website that provides useful information that can help you to decide the best VA location for you to receive your care.

Before making an appointment, you can find out the following information for a VA location:  

  1. Wait times for primary care, mental health, and some of the most common specialties  
  2. If same day services are available in primary care and mental health    
  3. If Telehealth is available in primary care and mental health
  4. If a VA Medical Facility has an emergency room  
  5. Facility contact information    
  6. Veteran satisfaction scores  
  7. Quality information comparing each VA and local area non-VA healthcare facilities 

VA is committed to give Veterans the access to care they need, when they need it. When you're planning your care at VA, you can rely on us to give you the information you need to make informed health care decisions.

 

     

    Contacting a Patient

    If you come to visit a patient, please see our maps for directions and parking locations. You may also wish to review our visiting hours and policies page.

    If you would like to send a card, gift or flowers to a patient, the mailing address is:

    Patient Name (Patient Room Number)
    c/o Durham VA Health Care System, Medical Center
    508 Fulton Street
    Durham, North Carolina 27705

    Phone: 919-286-0411
    Toll-Free: 888-878-6890

    For the location of an inpatient or their phone number, dial the Medical Center at 919-286-0411 or 1-888-878-6890 then enter  the patient's phone number or dial 0 for assistance.

    OEF/OIF Veteran Contact Information

    The VA can provide you with health care and benefits assistance if you have served in a recent theatre of combat operations.  

    If you are a recently discharged veteran with service in a theater of combat operations, VA can provide you with free medical care for five years from your discharge from active duty for conditions possibly related to your service, regardless of your income status:

    For more information contact: 

    Susan Watkins, MSW, CSW, LCSW
    Program Manager OOO  Transition Care Management
    919-286-0411, Ext. 177476 or 177645   
    or Toll-Free 888-878-6890 Ext. 177040       

    Judi Bonami
    OEF/OIF Clinic
    919-286-0411, Ext. 177645
    or Toll-Free 888-878-6890, Ext. 177645/177476  

    Shelton M. Faircloth
    Transition Patient Advocate
    919-286-0411 Ext. 175952
    or Toll-Free 888-878-6890 
     

    To schedule an appointment, please contact us at any of the numbers listed on our appointments page, or visit My HealtheVet.

    Patient Representative

    If you have a compliment, complaint, or other issue which you believe requires resolution, please contact one of our patient representatives. Their contact information is available on our customer service page.

    Former Prisoners of War

    Our Former Prisoners of War Advocate can provide special assistance to former POWs. Contact Dennis Mott at 919-286-0411, Ext. 177974.

    Compensation and Pension

    To speak with someone in compensation and pension, call the Medical Center at 919-286-0411 Ext. 176006  (or 1-888-878-6890, Ext. 176006).

    Release of Information

    If you need to get information from your medical records, please contact our Release of Information Office.

    Inquiry Routing and Information System

    VA has established an inquiry routing and information system which provides answers to frequently-asked questions. You may also use this system to submit a comment, question, or concern.

    News Media

    All Media should contact the Public Affairs Officer at 919-286-7494 during normal operating hours or (919) 370--0040 after business hours. 

     

    Need help? Contact a patient advocate

    If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

    Medical records office

    Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

    Billing and insurance

    Pay your VA Durham health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

    Pharmacy

    Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

    Phone directory and mailing address

    Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Durham health care.

    Mailing address

    Durham VA Medical Center
    508 Fulton Street
    Durham, NC 27705-3875

    Main phone numbers

    Local: 919-286-0411
    Toll-free: 888-878-6890

    To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711

    A
    Anticoagulation Clinic at the Durham VAMC: ext. 17-5703, 1D PRIME clinic  
    Anticoagulation Clinic, Greenville HCC : 252-830-2149 ext. 14-3376 
    Anticoagulation Clinic, Morehead City CBOC: 252-240-2349  ext. 15-3431 
    Anticoagulation Clinic, Raleigh 1, Raleigh 3, Clayton: 919-755-2620 ext. 16-2741
    Audiology: ext. 176961  3rd floor, D-wing

    B
    Beneficiary Travel:  ext. 176236/176237  F1100

    C
    Cardiac Surgery (Durham VA Medical Center, 1st Floor, Area B): ext. 177114
    Cardiology:  ext. 175540/176942/176975  3rd floor, A-wing
    Chaplain Service: ext. 176596 (For a direct line to a chaplain please call 919-286-6867 3rd floor, C-wing)
    Compensation and Pension: ext. 176006  1st floor, F-wing

    D
    Dental: ext. 176960  1st floor, B-wing
    Dermatology:  ext. 177196  8th floor, B-wing
    Diabetes Education:  ext. 176145  5th floor, B-wing

    E
    Ear, Nose & Throat: ext. 176363  1st floor, B-wing
    EEG/Epilepsy: ext. 177207  10th floor, B-wing
    Eligibility: ext. 176993  F1103
    Emergency Department: ext. 176304  1st floor, F-wing
    EMG: ext. 176943  10th floor, B-wing
    Endocrine:  ext. 174110  1st Floor - 1C
    Eye Clinic:  ext. 178075  Ground floor, FG-234

    F
    Fee Basis:  ext. 176899  Hillandale 2

    G
    Geriatric Primary Care:  ext. 176932  3rd floor, N3003
    GI/ Gastroenterology:  ext. 176945  Ground floor, FG-344

    H
    Hematology: ext. 176944  1st floor, C-wing
    Homeless Program/Social Work:  ex. 177065  5th floor, B5013
    Home Based Primary Care:  919-416-5988 

    L
    Liver Clinic/Hepatitis Clinic    : ext. 176945  

    M
    Mental Health Clinic    :  ext. 176073/176074  Call for appointment location
    MIRECC: ext. 176154  Call for appointment location
    MyHealtheVet: ext. 176813  D1003


     

    N
    Neurodiagnostic Clinic    : ext. 176943  Call for appointment location
    Neurology:  ext. 176943  Call for appointment location
    Neurosurgery:  ext. 177010  5th floor, A5008
    Nutrition Clinic/MOVE:  ext. 178034  Call for appointment location


    O
    Occupational Therapy    :  ext. 176874  2nd floor, B-wing, Room 2010 
    OEF/ OIF:  ext. 177645  A1027 
    Optical Shop:  ext. 177785  Ground Floor, FG136 
    Orthopedics:  ext. 175498/176248/176249/717113  5th floor, Room A5008 

    P
    Pain Clinic    :  ext. 176585/177661  4th floor, A-wing 
    Pharmacy:  ext. 172700  WACO Pharmacy Customer Care 
    Physical Therapy:  ext. 176874  2nd floor, B-wing 
    Plastic Surgery:  ext 175277  1st floor, B-wing 
    Podiatry:  5611  8th floor, A-wing 
    Prosthetics:  ext. 175013  2nd floor, B-wing 
    Psychiatry Emergency Care:  ext. 175418  
    Psychology:  ext. 176934  Call for appointment location (2D) 
    Psychosocial Rehab and Recovery Clinic (PRRC): ext. 177514  Hillandale 2 
    PTSD:  ext. 177977  (Call for appointment location) 
    Pulmonary:  ext. 176946  5th floor, A-wing 

    R
    Radiation Oncology    : ext. 176996  Go to basement using green elevators 
    Radiology Scheduling:  ext. 174930                                   
    Recreation Therapy:  ext. 176874  2nd floor, B-wing
    Release of Information:  6200  136D
    Renal:  ext. 176949  3B, B3032
    Rheumatology:  ext. 174111  1st floor, C-wing 

    S
    Sleep Apnea/CPAP Clinic    :  ext. 175686  10th floor, B-wing
    Sleep Study Clinic:  ext. 172183/174612
    Spinal Cord Injury:  ext. 176874  2nd floor, B-wing
    Substance Abuse:  ext. 177483  Call for appointment location (Hillandale II) 

    T
    Thoracic Surgery    :  ext. 177109  8th floor, B-wing 

    U
    Urgent Care     (Questions Only): 919-286-6899 or email at: MISSIONACTDURHAMVAHCS@va.gov If a Veteran arrives at an urgent care network location and has any difficulty receiving care, they can call 866‑620‑2071 to receive assistance.
    Urology:  ext. 176729/175277  5th floor, D-wing

    V
    Vascular Radiology    :  ext. 175028  3rd floor, F-wing 
    Vascular Surgery:  ext.175282  1st floor, Area E 

    W
    Women’s Health-Gynecology and Specialty Care    : ext. 178091  1st floor, F-wing 
    Women's Health-Primary Care:  ext. 178091  1st floor, F-wing

    Media and Press Releases

    The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Durham Healthcare System.

    Phone: 919-286-0411, ext. 177494 or 176667
    Cell: 919-928-3997 or 919-810-5044
    Email: VHADURCommunications@va.gov

    After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 919-824-3769 and ask for the administrator on duty.

    Submit a FOIA request

    Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

    Requesting records maintained by VA Durham

    Email: VHADURPA&VCD@va.gov 
    Fax: 919-416-8053
    Mail:

    Medical Administration Office
    Release of Information (ROI)
    508 Fulton Street
    Durham, NC 27705-3875

    For questions about your request to the Durham VA Health Care System 

    Phone: 919-286-0411, ext. 176200

    Additional FOIA request information

    Report an issue

    Give us website feedback

    To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at Coming soon!

    Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

    Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

    Phone: 800-488-8244

    Mail:
    VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
    810 Vermont Ave. NW
    Washington, DC 20420

    Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

    Report patient care or safety issues

    If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

    Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-event/
    Phone: 800-994-6610
    Fax: 630-792-5636
    Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

    Mail:
    Office of Quality Monitoring
    The Joint Commission
    One Renaissance Boulevard
    Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

    Last updated: