Contact Us

There are many ways for Veterans to make appointments.

If you don’t have VA health care benefits, you can apply now. Apply for VA health care.

If you’re having a medical emergency, please call 911 or call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255, then press 1

VA now offers online appointment scheduling for some appointments. We hope to expand the number of VA facilities and types of appointments in the future.

Follow the instructions on this page on how to make an appointment by phone at this facility.

Schedule your appointment with a VA medical facility that accepts online scheduling, and

Veterans can schedule an appointment through a My HealtheVet Premium account or DS Logon Premium account (used for eBenefits and milConnect)

With your online account, you’ll also be able to:

Track the status of requests 2. Send messages about requested appointments 3. Get notifications about appointments 4. Cancel appointments

Upgrade your MyHealtheVet account to premium. Upgrade your DS Logon account to premium. Locate the nearest VA-approved Urgent Care. Urgent Cares provide easy access to quality health care for the times when your primary care physician’s offices are closed.

To make or cancel an appointment, please call the Medical Center at 919-286-0411 or toll free at 1-888-878-6890 and enter the extension you wish to contact from the list below.

Veterans must have been seen in the VA system or by a VA community care provider within the last 24 months in order to use this benefit.

If a Veteran arrives at an urgent care network location and has any difficulty receiving care, they can call 1-866‑620‑2071 to receive assistance Learn more HERE.

VA Community Care For local Care In The Community questions for the Durham VA Health Care System and its community clinics call 919-286-6899. Urgent Care Information

Primary Care and Specialty Clinics

Clinic Hours: 8:00 am – 4:30 pm - Monday – Friday, except on Federal Holidays

Patient Aligned Care Teams



PACT – 1D Clinic: 919-416-8092

PACT – Women's Health Clinic: 919-416-8091

PACT – PRIME Clinic at Hillandale 1: 919-416-8090

PACT – Hillandale-1 Clinic: 919-383-6107

PACT – Raleigh-1 CBOC: 919-212-0129

PACT – Raleigh-3 CBOC: 919-755-2620

PACT – Clayton Clinic: 919-416-8010

PACT – Greenville HCC: 252-830-2149

PACT – Morehead City CBOC: 252-240-2349



location:

Clinics located off the main campus PACT – PRIME Clinic at Hillandale-1: 919-416-8090

Information to Help You Decide about Where to Receive Your Care

VA has a regularly updated Access to Care website that provides useful information that can help you to decide the best VA location for you to receive your care.

Before making an appointment, you can find out the following information for a VA location:

Wait times for primary care, mental health, and some of the most common specialties If same day services are available in primary care and mental health If Telehealth is available in primary care and mental health If a VA Medical Facility has an emergency room Facility contact information Veteran satisfaction scores Quality information comparing each VA and local area non-VA healthcare facilities

VA is committed to give Veterans the access to care they need, when they need it. When you’re planning your care at VA, you can rely on us to give you the information you need to make informed health care decisions.





If you come to visit a patient, please see our maps for directions and parking locations. You may also wish to review our visiting hours and policies page.

If you would like to send a card, gift or flowers to a patient, the mailing address is:

Patient Name (Patient Room Number)

c/o Durham VA Health Care System, Medical Center

508 Fulton Street

Durham, North Carolina 27705 Phone: 919-286-0411

Toll-Free: 888-878-6890 For the location of an inpatient or their phone number, dial the Medical Center at 919-286-0411 or 1-888-878-6890 then enter the patient's phone number or dial 0 for assistance.

The VA can provide you with health care and benefits assistance if you have served in a recent theatre of combat operations.

If you are a recently discharged veteran with service in a theater of combat operations, VA can provide you with free medical care for five years from your discharge from active duty for conditions possibly related to your service, regardless of your income status:

Susan Watkins, MSW, CSW, LCSW

Program Manager OOO Transition Care Management

919-286-0411, Ext. 177476 or 177645

or Toll-Free 888-878-6890 Ext. 177040

Judi Bonami

OEF/OIF Clinic

919-286-0411, Ext. 177645

or Toll-Free 888-878-6890, Ext. 177645/177476

Shelton M. Faircloth

Transition Patient Advocate

919-286-0411 Ext. 175952

or Toll-Free 888-878-6890



To schedule an appointment, please contact us at any of the numbers listed on our appointments page, or visit My HealtheVet.

Patient Representative

If you have a compliment, complaint, or other issue which you believe requires resolution, please contact one of our patient representatives. Their contact information is available on our customer service page.

Former Prisoners of War

Our Former Prisoners of War Advocate can provide special assistance to former POWs. Contact Dennis Mott at 919-286-0411, Ext. 177974.

Compensation and Pension

To speak with someone in compensation and pension, call the Medical Center at 919-286-0411 Ext. 176006 (or 1-888-878-6890, Ext. 176006).

Release of Information

If you need to get information from your medical records, please contact our Release of Information Office.

Inquiry Routing and Information System

VA has established an inquiry routing and information system which provides answers to frequently-asked questions. You may also use this system to submit a comment, question, or concern.

News Media

All Media should contact the Public Affairs Officer at 919-286-7494 during normal operating hours or (919) 370--0040 after business hours.

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Durham health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Durham health care.

Mailing address

Durham VA Medical Center

508 Fulton Street

Durham, NC 27705-3875

Main phone numbers

Local: 919-286-0411

Toll-free: 888-878-6890

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711